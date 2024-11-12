Immersive Labs AI Scenario Generator improves cyber skills against various attack types

Immersive Labs introduced AI Scenario Generator. This new capability enables organizations to generate threat scenarios for crisis simulations to ensure their workforces are ready for the latest threats.

By inputting a few short prompts, customers can use the AI Scenario Generator to rapidly generate and launch customized cyber exercises to prove and improve individual and team cyber skills against various attack types, such as ransomware and supply chain threats. Organizations can automatically tailor content by attack vector, threat actor, and industry sector.

“Our new AI Scenario Generator allows Immersive Labs customers to harness the power of GenAI to create cybersecurity skills development that meets their unique organizational needs. It also complements our more than 2,500 hands-on exercises and labs developed by our world-class cybersecurity subject matter experts,” said Thanos Karpouzis, CTO, Immersive Labs. “Boards and C-level executives expect cyber leaders to keep pace with continuously evolving threats – this new capability helps them rapidly adapt and prove capabilities across the workforce.”

The benefits of the Immersive Labs AI Scenario Generator

Immersive Labs’ AI Scenario Generator significantly reduces the time required to create and edit custom scenario content for multiple training use cases, including cyber drills and crisis simulations. This enables customers to focus more on strategizing and less on exercise preparation and administration.

The AI Scenario Generator also supports personalized learning. Organizations are now able to customize cyber training for individual learners, which greatly improves engagement and retention. Moreover, it can create realistic and challenging simulation scenarios, mirroring probable real-world crisis situations and enhancing the learner’s experience.Key benefits of the new capability include: