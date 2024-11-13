Nirmata Control Hub automates security with policy-as-code

Nirmata launched Nirmata Control Hub, a comprehensive platform designed to prevent misconfigurations and automate security through policy-as-code.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerates the adoption of Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, enterprises are increasingly facing security challenges due to the growing complexity of their infrastructures. This rapid expansion has introduced new risks around misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and security breaches, which Nirmata Control Hub is designed to mitigate.

Continue Reading By unifying security, compliance, and automation, Nirmata Control Hub offers platform engineering and security teams the ability to streamline policy enforcement across Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and cloud services. With centralized visibility, automated remediation, collaboration workflows, and continuous compliance, Nirmata Control Hub helps ensure production environments remain secure and compliant.

Jim Bugwadia, CEO of Nirmata, emphasized the growing need for such a solution: “As enterprises rapidly scale their AI-driven, cloud-native environments, they face an unprecedented set of security challenges. Nirmata Control Hub, with its powerful new features like Policy Studio and Cloud Control Point, empowers teams to create, test, and enforce policies that ensure security and compliance, while keeping pace with AI-driven innovation.”

New Features: Policy Studio and Cloud Control Point

Nirmata Control Hub introduces two powerful new capabilities designed to revolutionize policy management and security posture:

Policy Studio: This AI-powered tool simplifies and accelerates policy creation by enabling teams to generate, test, and validate policies in real time. With Policy Studio, platform engineers can create and test policies directly with live clusters, gaining immediate insights into their effectiveness and impact. This feature reduces the complexity and time associated with policy lifecycle management, ensuring faster, more accurate enforcement across environments.

Cloud Control Point: Designed to enforce inline admission control for cloud services, Cloud Control Point continuously scans cloud environments in the background. By applying preventive security controls, this feature significantly reduces the volume of security alerts, enabling security teams to focus on critical issues. Cloud Control Point also ensures that enterprises maintain a strong security posture across all cloud-native environments.

Key features of Nirmata Control Hub

Nirmata Control Hub includes a rich set of features that help enterprises enhance their security posture while streamlining operations:

Centralized visibility: Gain comprehensive, real-time visibility into the security posture of pipelines, clusters, and cloud services through detailed reporting, alerts, and audit logs.

Automated remediation suggestions: Receive actionable, AI-driven recommendations for addressing policy violations, ensuring swift resolution of security issues.

Exception management: Manage policy exceptions with fine-grained control, preventing disruptions while maintaining a secure environment.

Collaboration wrkflows: Integrate seamlessly with popular tools like Git, Slack, and Jira to streamline DevSecOps workflows and improve cross-team collaboration.

Compliance reporting: Automate policy enforcement within DevOps pipelines to maintain continuous compliance, protecting the software supply chain from misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.

Proven success with enterprises

Nirmata has worked with several large enterprise customers to help them adopt policy-as-code practices, significantly improving their overall security posture. Through automated policy management and enforcement, Nirmata has enabled these organizations to reduce the time required to address security issues and misconfigurations.

In fact, many enterprises have seen a 90% reduction in security alerts, all while improving developer efficiency and productivity. By leveraging Nirmata’s policy-as-code solutions, these companies have successfully maintained secure environments and allowed their teams to focus on innovation rather than remediation.

Nirmata Control Hub is essential for the AI era

With the rise of AI and the accelerating adoption of Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, the complexity of modern infrastructures continues to grow. Enterprises face risks including misconfigurations, insecure software supply chains, and a growing number of policy violations. Traditional approaches are no longer sufficient to handle the speed and scale of AI-driven environments.

Nirmata Control Hub provides a policy-based, automated platform to manage these security risks. By integrating with existing DevOps workflows, offering continuous compliance, and providing real-time insights, Nirmata Control Hub enables organizations to scale securely without sacrificing agility.