NIST report on hardware security risks reveals 98 failure scenarios

NIST’s latest report, “Hardware Security Failure Scenarios: Potential Hardware Weaknesses” (NIST IR 8517), explores the hidden vulnerabilities in computer hardware, a domain often considered more secure than software.

The report highlights how hardware flaws embedded in chip designs can lead to security risks that are difficult to fix post-production.

The document outlines 98 failure scenarios, detailing various ways attackers can exploit hardware design and implementation weaknesses. Issues such as improper access control, faulty coding standards and lifecycle management errors are among the scenarios discussed. These scenarios demonstrate how attackers could bypass security measures, access sensitive data, or disrupt system operations.

NIST emphasizes the need for early integration of security measures during hardware development, as hardware bugs are often more challenging to address than software vulnerabilities.

The report also highlights the unique nature of hardware security flaws, which differ fundamentally from software issues despite both involving complex code.