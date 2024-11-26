Commvault Clumio Backtrack helps recover data from errors, accidents, or cyberattacks

Commvault announced Clumio Backtrack, a new capability that will enable enterprises to use automation to rapidly revert objects – or pieces of data – stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to a specific version at a specific point and time.

This makes it quick and easy for cloud operations, IT, and security teams to recover data from errors, accidents, or cyberattacks, almost as if they were able to turn back the clock to the last known good state. But, the capability goes well beyond that in terms of scale.

Leveraging Amazon S3 Versioning, Backtrack will empower organizations to recover datasets of practically any size, from individual objects to whole Amazon S3 buckets where billions of objects may be stored.

At-scale, automated object recovery in Amazon S3

The magnitude of this innovation becomes clear when a large-scale recovery is considered. Today, teams can use powerful Amazon S3 Versioning capabilities to recover specific objects with ease. So, if a piece of data in Amazon S3 is lost, deleted, or altered, users can easily go back in time and revert to a good copy of that data. Commvault’s technology is taking that premise to a new level of scale.

Via a serverless architecture that allows it to scale dynamically, Backtrack can revert billions of objects to earlier versions, radically changing how quickly and easily large-scale datasets can be rolled back – even seconds after an issue comes to light.

There are so many instances where the ability to rapidly revert billions of objects to a point in time would be very useful: maybe before someone mistakenly deleted the data; or before an application started sending incorrect or corrupt data; or before a cybercriminal encrypted the objects and demanded a ransom.

Object storage services: Critical for storing massive datasets

The cloud artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow to over $647 billion by 2030 and with the intense data generation from AI and machine learning (ML) as a huge catalyst for data growth in the cloud, more and more organizations are turning to object storage services like Amazon S3 that can handle both the data volume and complexity of modern AI workloads.

“With the increasing complexity of enterprise data environments, businesses need fast, scalable, and secure data recovery solutions for the cloud-first world,” said Woon Jung, CTO – Cloud Native, Commvault. “We’re thrilled to offer a level of granularity and point-in-time options for object recovery that spans billions of objects and can help customers drive even greater benefits from their cloud investments.”

“At Presidio, we understand the critical need for agility and resilience in today’s cloud world. As Commvault continues to push the boundaries of cyber resilience and cloud innovation, we’re thrilled to extend our collaboration to deliver true resilience and operational continuity to large-scale AWS environments,” said Raphael Meyerowitz, Partner Go to Market VP, Presidio. “Commvault’s new Clumio Backtrack empowers enterprises to safeguard their critical data with rapid recovery capabilities for complex, large-scale challenges.”

Over the last year, Commvault has made significant strides in supporting cloud-first customers, with its recent acquisition of Clumio and availability of Commvault Cloud offerings, including Cloud Rewind, Air Gap Protect, and Cleanroom Recovery across multiple clouds. The launch of this solution further extends Commvault’s expertise in cyber resilience to deliver enhanced recovery capabilities for enterprises worldwide.

Availability and pricing

Commvault will offer early access to Clumio Backtrack in December, with global general availability planned for early 2025.