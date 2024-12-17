RunSafe Security Platform enhances risk management with automation

RunSafe Security has released the RunSafe Security Platform that automates risk identification, exploit prevention, and runtime software monitoring. Now, developers can generate a high-fidelity software bill of materials (SBOM) at build time, ensuring the highest level of accuracy in identifying software components and related vulnerabilities.

This solution includes the authoritative, build-time C/C++ SBOM generation for embedded systems and enhances a system’s resiliency by automating the remediation of memory safety vulnerabilities in compiled code.

“Software is complex, often utilizing third-party components and open-source code, which leads to vulnerabilities that can compromise an entire system,” said Shane Fry, CTO of RunSafe Security.

“Today’s organizations are challenged in managing scarce resources due to the constant need for software patching, minimizing operational disruptions, and enhancing security compliance to remain competitive. With our new platform, we are addressing these critical challenges by proactively protecting embedded software to enhance an organization’s security with comprehensive risk identification, protection, and monitoring,” Fry continued.

Software supply chain transparency can reduce risks and build trust. With regulations such as the Cyber Resiliency Act and the FD&C Act, building and including SBOMs is quickly becoming a business must. These requirements are driven by software supply chain security concerns, which underscores the critical need for SBOMs to identify risks and stay ahead of potential threats.

“RunSafe’s platform is timely given the new EU Cyber Resilience Act’s product liability,” says Critical Software CEO Joao Carreira. “Not only can organizations generate a complete SBOM, they can immediately mitigate vulnerabilities and future-proof against zero days using automated tools freeing developers to focus on new feature development.”

Powered by 400-plus vulnerability data sources, the RunSafe Security Platform delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems deployed across critical infrastructure. By generating an SBOM with complete visibility into software components, the platform reveals software dependencies, identifies vulnerabilities and quantifies risks. Organizations are provided with actionable insights to reduce exploit paths and enhance their security posture using automated tools throughout the development lifecycle.

Key capabilities and benefits include: