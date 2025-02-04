Why logs aren’t enough: Enhancing SIEM with AI-driven NDR

Join cybersecurity expert Jonathan Mayled from 5-hour Energy as he uncovers the limitations of log-based SIEMs and the transformative role of AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR). Logs alone can’t deliver the visibility and context required to secure modern, hybrid environments. Combining NDR with SIEM ensures comprehensive coverage, faster detection, and smarter responses.

Key takeaways:

Go beyond logs: Understand how NDR supplements SIEMs by analyzing network behaviors and detecting unseen threats.

Enhance detection: Learn how real-time NDR insights improve threat correlation and context.

Strengthen hybrid security: Secure IT, OT, and IoT environments with SIEM + NDR integration.

AI-driven correlation: How machine learning, automation and GenAI can help

Don’t settle for partial visibility—join Jonathan to learn how NDR elevates SIEM to tackle advanced threats effectively.