Onapsis Control Central secures SAP software development lifecycle

Onapsis announced Onapsis Control Central for SAP application security testing and custom code security supporting RISE with SAP transformations.

As the latest addition to its Onapsis Control product line, Control Central is a reinvention of Onapsis’ award-winning Control product. Control Central is a key component of the Onapsis Secure RISE Accelerator, working to streamline and de-risk large RISE with SAP projects for global enterprises.

For organizations driving DevSecOps initiatives, Control Central offers application security testing coverage. With the broadest support for platforms, languages, integrated development environments (IDEs) and technology integrations, Control Central seamlessly integrates into developers’ existing workflows, scanning code within their preferred IDEs while automating the correction of common code issues during development.

As SAP development moves towards more extensive use of Git repositories, Control Central equips organizations to handle larger projects with ease. Its advanced bulk scanning capabilities enable consistent security across multiple projects and the entire RISE or SAP S/4HANA codebase.

By expanding Git repository scanning to include all Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) and non-ABAP code at rest, such as UI5 frontend code, ABAP code in ABAPGit or ABAP Cloud in Git, Control Central significantly reduces time and manual effort, allowing teams to focus on other vital parts of their RISE to SAP or S/4HANA journey.

Key features of Control Central include:

Accelerated time-to-value: A centralized system which is easier to deploy, saving customers up to 20% of time spent on installation, deployment, and configuration time

Central management: A unified system that synchronizes test cases and policies and is equipped to manage bulk of operations, enabling a significantly smaller footprint on satellite systems and streamlined provisioning

New, more powerful scan engine: A redesigned scan engine that better aligns with SAP Clean Core philosophies and significantly improves large-scale code analysis, a critical component of RISE migrations or new developments

License flexibility: With multiple language support, customers can pick and choose which programming languages they want to cover and where they want to work with subscription licensing, enabling more streamlined workflows

“This is a natural next step following the launch of Onapsis Control support for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), which provides users with seamless, automated code scanning in SAP’s commonly used environments. With the release of Control Central, we continue to set the industry standard for SAP security and provide our customers with best-in-class application security testing capabilities,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, CPO of Onapsis.

“Now is the time for customers to accelerate their RISE and S/4HANA adoption, and there is an urgent need to ensure that the code being developed is secure, compliant and free of vulnerabilities that could cause project delays or unplanned downtime in production environments. With Control Central, we’re empowering organizations with capabilities that more efficiently tackle the security complexities of a modern SAP S/4HANA and BTP codebase,” added Al-Abdulla.

Continuing the momentum of its growing product line with support for SAP BTP and initiatives like the Secure RISE Accelerator, Onapsis is celebrating 15 years of SAP security leadership and its ongoing commitment to advancing cloud-based, secure digital transformations for customers worldwide.

Availability

Control Central is generally available now, with pricing and further details available through Onapsis sales representatives or authorized systems integrators.