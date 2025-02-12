EchoMark’s API detects, investigates, and identifies the source of data leaks

EchoMark launched its new API. The API seamlessly integrates EchoMark’s watermarking and leak detection capabilities directly into workflows and applications, protecting sensitive information without disrupting current operations.

EchoMark is the only company to watermark plain text. Having pioneered forensic watermarking on text-based documents and images, introducing an API is a natural progression — further strengthening EchoMark’s position in advanced information security solutions.

With EchoMark’s API, application vendors and organizations can programmatically apply invisible, forensic watermarks to information shared both internally and externally. Additionally, it enables customers to detect, investigate, and pinpoint the source of data leaks at scale.

“For the first time ever, organizations can watermark anything. This is significant because application vendors and organizations can now very easily protect sensitive information from internal information theft which has real costs and serious consequences for national security, brand health and more,” said Troy Batterberry, CEO at EchoMark.

“We take our responsibility of being trusted to protect highly classified info and national secrets incredibly seriously. We offer our customers the highest level of protection so they can communicate confidently and in the easiest way possible. The new API takes us a big step towards our vision where every piece of private information is forensically watermarked,” added Batterberry.

New API capabilities include: