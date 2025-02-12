Socure RiskOS boosts identity verification and fraud prevention

Socure announced its new RiskOS platform. RiskOS builds on Socure’s strategic acquisition of Effectiv by integrating its sophisticated orchestration and decisioning engine with Socure’s identity verification and fraud prevention solutions powered by its identity graph.

As fraud continues to cost businesses hundreds of billions each year, fragmented strategies and isolated point solutions are no longer enough to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics and evolving regulatory pressures. RiskOS transforms risk decisioning delivering by processing tens of thousands of real-time computations per second and launching with over 50 pre-integrated third-party data solutions.

Streamlining risk, fraud, and compliance operations through its no-code interface, making rule changes, adding new third party solutions to a workflow or changing decisioning logic can be done in just minutes vs weeks or months.

Why speed and certainty in identity matters

Identity certainty is at the heart of every RiskOS decision, and by leveraging Socure’s proprietary consortium made up of more than 4 billion known outcomes from over 2,800 customers across more than 40 industries, Socure’s AI benefits from extensive reinforcement learning.

It has a 96.4% identity recurrence rate, meaning the majority of identities have been seen and previously verified within the network. With 314 million recurring identities, Socure’s best-in-class entity resolution and proprietary data provide a holistic view of risk, including verified devices, emails, phone numbers, transaction history, and behavioral analytics.

Each customer’s identity is mapped to a unique SocureID, enabling proactive alerts on identity changes, fraud risks, and sanction exposure over time. RiskOS represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises can quickly decision off of any Socure product, any dataset, at any point in the customer journey—with the highest degree of certainty in the industry, and without writing a single line of code.

“RiskOS is a transformational leap for Socure, expanding the scope of problems we can solve for our partners. Our vision is to be the platform of choice for any organization, enabling the seamless integration of third-party solutions into their decisioning. With RiskOS, we are redefining identity decisioning across the digital economy, tackling the biggest challenges facing industries—from marketplaces and big tech to banking, payments, and fintech,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure.

“We are also pushing the boundaries of GenAI—not just through traditional AI agents, but by pioneering its use in anomaly detection, workflow automation, and strategy optimization. This isn’t just about better technology; it’s about equipping our partners with intelligence and automation across the entire customer lifecycle. And today’s use cases are only the beginning,” added Ayers.

Key RiskOS use cases

RiskOS expands Socure’s solutions with five critical use cases designed to combat identity risks, reduce fraud losses, and drive growth. With pre-built templates developed by industry veterans, RiskOS proactively addresses evolving fraud and compliance threats across industries.

Consumer onboarding

Slow onboarding and excessive friction lead to abandoned applications and lost revenue. RiskOS enables seamless integration of Socure’s identity, risk, and compliance solutions—alongside third-party services—to deliver accurate and cost-effective onboarding experience.

With intuitive no-code workflows, businesses can maximize approvals while minimizing fraud and friction. Advanced Prefill allows Socure to verify identities with just two pieces of personally identifiable information (PII) and an authentication method, achieving an industry-best ~90% approval rate vs. the 50% industry average.

Business onboarding

As regulatory complexity increases and manual KYB (Know Your Business) processes create operational bottlenecks, businesses need a scalable solution. RiskOS automates KYB workflows, including Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) checks and sanction screening, ensuring fast, compliant business verifications while reducing operational overhead.

Bank account verification

With payment fraud and first-party fraud on the rise, real-time bank account verification is essential. RiskOS instantly validates bank account ownership and status, enabling seamless money movement for account funding, direct deposits, loan payments, and more—while proactively preventing unauthorized transactions.

Account takeover prevention (ATO)

GenAI-powered fraud is making it easier to spoof emails, phones, and geolocations, increasing risks in wire transfers, password resets, and account recovery. RiskOS proactively detects and blocks unauthorized access by analyzing device signals, behavioral patterns, and identity data, with advanced document verification available for high-risk interactions, login attempts, and contact center requests.

Trust & Safety

Marketplaces thrive on trust. When users feel insecure about transactions, engagement and revenue suffer. RiskOS enables seamless, low-friction identity verification requiring minimal PII, allowing platforms to establish trust, increase daily active users, and boost transaction volumes.

A True Platform Approach

Unlocking these use cases requires an open, extensible platform. Socure is launching RiskOS with 50+ pre-integrated third-party data services, including industry leaders like Middesk for business identity verification. This ecosystem ensures organizations can orchestrate best-in-class data services beyond Socure’s core offerings, delivering unparalleled accuracy and coverage.

“Middesk has been a close partner of both Socure and Effectiv, and we’re excited to deepen our relationship with the launch of RiskOS,” said Kyle Mack, CEO of Middesk. “Middesk has set the standard for business verification and KYB compliance, empowering companies with the data needed to navigate business risk with confidence. By integrating our platform with Socure’s digital identity verification solutions through RiskOS, we’re delivering a comprehensive, future-ready approach to risk and compliance. As the regulatory landscape and fraud threats evolve, our partnership ensures businesses can onboard customers faster, mitigate risk more effectively, and stay ahead of compliance requirements.”

Transformational features of RiskOS

RiskOS redefines fraud prevention and risk decisioning with advanced features designed for risk management at scale:

Dynamic no-code rule builder : Eliminating the need for engineers to make rule or strategy changes while adapting to threat vectors in real-time, RiskOS offers a drag-and-drop canvas allowing risk teams to design and deploy complex decision logic with complete audit history.

: Eliminating the need for engineers to make rule or strategy changes while adapting to threat vectors in real-time, RiskOS offers a drag-and-drop canvas allowing risk teams to design and deploy complex decision logic with complete audit history. Seamless data orchestration : Leverage any Socure or third-party data product to make sub-second decisions across onboarding, transactions, credit approvals, and account changes, through one API endpoint reducing integration times from months to days.

: Leverage any Socure or third-party data product to make sub-second decisions across onboarding, transactions, credit approvals, and account changes, through one API endpoint reducing integration times from months to days. Unified case management : Consolidate disjointed case management systems across multiple point solutions in a central hub with entity network graphs, enriched identity and transaction data, geo-location mapping, plus suspicious activity report (SAR), currency transaction report (CTR), and unusual activity report (UAR) generation.

: Consolidate disjointed case management systems across multiple point solutions in a central hub with entity network graphs, enriched identity and transaction data, geo-location mapping, plus suspicious activity report (SAR), currency transaction report (CTR), and unusual activity report (UAR) generation. Flexible APIs : Orchestrate multiple onboarding, change event, and transaction use cases via RiskOS’s API endpoint enabling real-time ingestion of data and provides flexible response management – both synchronously and asynchronously.

: Orchestrate multiple onboarding, change event, and transaction use cases via RiskOS’s API endpoint enabling real-time ingestion of data and provides flexible response management – both synchronously and asynchronously. A/B champion-challenger backtesting and shadow mode: Refine decision strategies with backtesting and shadow testing, allowing organizations to safely simulate rule changes and workflows alongside live operations for optimized performance and reduced false positives.

“We’re excited to build RiskOS into our risk and compliance strategy. The integration with Socure’s vast graph and network data, combined with deep insights from their data intelligence, allows us to make accurate decisions across every stage of the customer lifecycle—from identity proofing to CIP, transaction fraud, and AML monitoring,” said Thomas McNamara, Director of Risk Strategy at Ouro. “What excites us about RiskOS is its flexibility to incorporate our internal data and partner data into risk strategies and models. This ensures we have the most comprehensive and proactive approach to managing fraud and compliance.”

Availability

RiskOS is now available across every consumer-facing market where certainty in identity is critical to ensuring trust, reducing fraud, and enabling growth. The platform serves diverse industries including financial services, fintech, telecommunications, marketplaces, gaming, e-commerce, and workforce solutions.