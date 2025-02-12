Thales launches OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management

Thales launched OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management, a new solution to help large organizations successfully deploy and manage FIDO security passkeys at scale.

OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management combines an interoperable management platform with Thales hardware FIDO security keys (passkeys) specifically designed by Thales for use in large organizations. The solution helps CISOs accelerate and secure their passwordless journey by managing FIDO security keys at scale, in a simple and efficient way, throughout their lifecycle. In addition, CISOs benefit from the ultimate Thales expertise in cyber security and in complex projects.

“Authentication is at the heart of securing identities and we are committed to supporting organizations securely transition to passwordless authentication. This solution eliminates the barriers to smooth adoption and enables IT teams to easily manage FIDO security keys beyond just the enrollment. The OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management solution is a crucial part of our Passwordless 360° approach that encourages organizations to deploy passwordless at scale and reap its strategic benefits,” said Danny de Vreeze, VP, Identity & Access Management at Thales.

FIDO security keys are the gold standard for protecting the enterprise from phishing attacks, but cumbersome self-registration and lifecycle management processes often lead to user frustration, IT overheads and delayed passwordless authentication deployment.

Thanks to unique capabilities, this new solution, allows IT teams to preregister keys and manage them easily and securely from enrollment to revocation. By relieving end users from these processes, the OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management solution improves end-user productivity, accelerates FIDO authentication deployment at scale and secures the entire FIDO key lifecycle.

“The FIDO Alliance’s mission is to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords with simpler, stronger authentication. As an active board member of The FIDO Alliance, Thales underscores that mission by supporting a wider deployment of FIDO standards via its device-bound passkey Management Solution – with the added bonus of full key lifecycle management,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CEO at The FIDO Alliance.

The interoperable management platform is integrated via FIDO2 provisioning API’s to Microsoft Entra ID which enables organizations to pre-register Thales FIDO keys on behalf of their end users.

Thanks to this integration, Enterprises adopting Microsoft 365 can provide secure and seamless authentication to their users from day one. Thales confirms its position as an Identity Trailblazer won at the 2024 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards in recognition of its innovative IAM solutions.

“With FIDO2 provisioning APIs and our longstanding collaboration with Thales, we are empowering organizations to deploy phishing-resistant authentication at scale. By pre-registering end users for a passkey (FIDO2) credential, we enable them to use phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication methods more quickly,” said Natee Pretikul, Principal Product Management Lead at Microsoft Security.