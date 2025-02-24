BigID Next provides organizations with visibility and control over their data

BigID announced BigID Next, a cloud-native, AI-powered Data Security Platform (DSP) designed to help enterprises discover, manage, and protect their data at scale.

With a modular, AI-assisted architecture, BigID Next empowers organizations to take control of their most valuable asset—data—while adapting to the fast-evolving risk and compliance landscape in the age of AI.

Founded to solve data visibility challenges, BigID pioneered data discovery and classification to help enterprises comply with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and PCI DSS. Over time, as cloud adoption accelerated and AI transformed enterprise operations, the need for risk-aware, AI-powered data security became clear.

BigID Next represents the next phase in this evolution—delivering an AI-first, cloud-native approach to securing and governing data across hybrid, multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments.

“Since BigID started, requirements for data visibility and control have expanded in response to security concerns, the proliferation of privacy and other data regulations like ITAR and PCI, an accelerated shift to cloud, and, of course, new demands around AI,” said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product at BigID. “Building a future-proof data platform that can cover all of the control needs around AI risk security, compliance, and privacy requires a rethink. BigID Next is that solution – it’s a next gen approach to giving organizations visibility and control over their data.”

Unlike traditional security tools that provide siloed and static protection, BigID Next offers enterprises a flexible, AI-infused data security ecosystem, designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. The platform sets itself apart by offering:

Patented AI for data discovery and classification of data and AI models

The industry’s first prompt-based data classification for business users

AI-augmented DSPM, privacy assessments, DSR automation, and AI assessments

Agentic AI assistants for security prioritization, privacy program support, and data stewardship

Cookies and consent for privacy plus AI

Customizable compliance and risk reporting

The most industry-versatile cloud deployment options, offering multi-tenant, single-tenant, hybrid cloud, and secure cloud snapshot scans

Advanced AI for data management, harnessing cutting-edge NLP, NER, deep learning, and LLM to deliver unparalleled data classification and governance

A modular app framework that allows on-demand module integration, ensuring future-proof investments and streamlined cross-app experiences.

By 2026, organizations that operationalize AI transparency, trust, and security will see their AI models achieve a 50% improvement in adoption, business goals, and user acceptance, according to Gartner. BigID Next delivers proactive security controls that help CISOs and CIOs future-proof their organizations and drive growth.

“With AI reshaping data security and compliance, companies need a solution that’s not just reactive but intelligent, adaptive, and scalable,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID. “BigID Next sets a new standard for how enterprises protect data, reduce risk, and enable innovation—all within a single, unified platform.”

BigID Next is available now for enterprises looking to redefine their approach to data security in the AI era.