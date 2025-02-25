Open source strikes back: Nextcloud Hub 10 challenges Big Tech’s monopoly on AI and privacy

Hyperscalers have perpetuated the narrative that open-source solutions cannot compete at scale. This perception has influenced funding priorities, shaped policy discussions, and reinforced organizational reliance on Big Tech. With the launch of Hub 10, Nextcloud demonstrates that open source is a viable alternative for secure, enterprise-grade collaboration.

What’s new in Nextcloud Hub 10

The new release improves integration, security, and performance, offering organizations a self-hosted alternative. Hub 10 introduces a range of improvements across the platform:

AI innovations – Improvements of our existing AI features and introduction of the first open-source AI Agent.

– Improvements of our existing AI features and introduction of the first open-source AI Agent. Integration – Built-in file conversion and improved integrations between Nextcloud components and external applications make workflows more efficient.

– Built-in file conversion and improved integrations between Nextcloud components and external applications make workflows more efficient. Community-driven improvements – Core products have been refined to enhance usability and functionality. Bug fixes ensure a stable and faster user experience.

– Core products have been refined to enhance usability and functionality. Bug fixes ensure a stable and faster user experience. Enhanced stability and performance – Performance and stability enhancements provide a more reliable user experience.

Security features

Nextcloud Hub 10 introduces several security improvements. Two changes were related to end-to-end encryption (E2EE). E2EE is designed to protect data from an untrusted server administrator by encrypting the data on the client without sharing encryption keys.

“In Nextcloud Files, we made end-to-end encryption available in the browser as an opt-in setting. After entering your mnemonic, you can now browse and download file from E2EE encrypted folders. Second, we introduced end-to-end encrypted calls to our video conferencing and chat tool Nextcloud Talk. This better protects sensitive communication, both when accessed via web and through the desktop and mobile apps,” Frank Karlitschek, CEO of Nextcloud, told Help Net Security.

Further feature improvements include:

Configurable login attempt limits for brute force protection

Configure TOTP 2FA through an API endpoint

Manage 2FA through API endpoint

Define separate password policy for authentication and link shares

Signed OCM share requests

Set OAuth2 applications as trusted

A privacy-first AI Agent

Nextcloud Hub 10 introduces an AI Agent for the Nextcloud Assistant, designed to streamline workflows while maintaining user control over data. This intelligent assistant can automate key tasks, such as sending emails, scheduling calendar appointments, and integrating with external services like weather forecasts and project management tools.

Unlike proprietary AI solutions, the Nextcloud Assistant AI Agent is fully self-hosted, ensuring that sensitive data remains under the organization’s control. By aligning with strict privacy regulations and reinforcing digital sovereignty, it provides enterprises with a secure, compliant alternative to Big Tech’s AI offerings.