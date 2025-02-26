Seal OS fixes vulnerabilities in Linux operating systems

Seal Security launched Seal OS, a solution designed to automatically fix vulnerabilities in both Linux operating systems and application code.

Seal OS delivers long-term support for a wide range of Linux distributions, encompassing Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Alpine and more. This support extends to various deployment models, including containers, virtual machines, and bare metal installations.

By addressing 99% of Linux vulnerabilities and application code issues, Seal OS provides a solution that saves developers time, reduces operational risk, and enables enterprises to bolster their security posture without sacrificing operational efficiency.

“Organizations today face mounting challenges in securing their Linux environments, particularly when dealing with end-of-life systems and legacy applications,” said Itamar Sher, CEO, Seal Security. “Our new solution transforms this complex challenge into a simple one-line solution, enabling companies to maintain security and compliance without disrupting their operations.”

Key features of Seal OS include automatic vulnerability remediation, which allows users to fix vulnerabilities without upgrading their environment. It also provides end-of-life and legacy support, ensuring compliance and security even after a Linux distribution reaches end-of-life.

The solution makes it easy to secure legacy and third-party applications by addressing vulnerabilities in hard-to-patch systems. Additionally, Seal OS helps organizations meet SLA requirements and pass compliance audits, including FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, NYDFS500 and others.

A large North American railway company recently leveraged Seal OS to address critical security vulnerabilities in their locomotive control systems running on end-of-life Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6. Facing strict Transportation Security Administration (TSA) compliance requirements and the complexity of upgrading safety-critical systems, the company turned to Seal Security for a solution.

Seal OS enabled the railway operator to backport critical security patches to their existing RHEL 6 installations, effectively addressing vulnerabilities without the need for a full OS upgrade. This approach significantly reduced operational disruption, ensured TSA compliance, and provided substantial cost savings compared to a complete system overhaul.

Seal OS is now available for enterprises looking to vulnerability-proof their Linux operating systems.