eBook: What does it take to be a full-fledged virtual CISO?

Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services are in high demand. Even though it is clear to all that this trend is growing, most service providers only offer a portion of overall CISO duties. Many ask themselves “Can we offer vCISO services?”, “What does it take to offer comprehensive vCISO services”?, and “What will be the benefit of doing so?”.

About the eBook

This eBook provides answers gleaned from some of the best vCISOs in the world – people who have successfully scaled their vCISO services without adding personnel or expensive infrastructure. It explains the minimal requirements for a vCISO practice.

The eBook explains: