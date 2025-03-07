New infosec products of the week: March 7, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Outpost24, Palo Alto Networks, Red Canary, and Sonatype.

Outpost24 introduces CyberFlex to streamline attack surface management and pen testing

Outpost24 has launched Outpost24 CyberFlex, a comprehensive application security solution that combines Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) to manage and secure an organization’s external-facing applications, and deliver enhanced visibility in a flexible and agile way.

Palo Alto Networks provides AI-powered security to 5G enterprise customers

AI-powered Prisma SASE helps detect, protect and defend against potential threats, such as zero-day threats and malicious malware, by securing all traffic transiting out of the 5G network that is accessing internet, SaaS and private applications.

Red Canary expands Security Data Lake to help organizations optimize their SIEM costs

Red Canary announced new capabilities for Red Canary Security Data Lake, a service that enables IT and security teams to store, search, and access large volumes of infrequently accessed logs—such as firewall, DNS, and SASE data—without overspending on legacy SIEMs.

Sonatype AI SCA delivers visibility and control over AI/ML usage

With its expertise in open source governance, Sonatype now extends its trusted platform to protect, manage, and optimize AI/ML models across development and deployment. Sonatype provides an end-to-end AI SCA solution, ensuring that enterprises can adopt AI with the same level of safety and productivity as traditional open source.