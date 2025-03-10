SimSpace Stack Optimizer allows organizations to measure their security technologies

SimSpace launched Stack Optimizer, designed to help organizations evaluate, test, and optimize their security and IT infrastructure.

By leveraging SimSpace’s realistic simulated environments, organizations can perform comprehensive security performance benchmarking, validate detection engineering strategies, optimize operational workflows, and validate compliance readiness—enhancing overall cyber resilience and IT efficiency.

Redefining security & it performance optimization

Stack Optimizer provides a real-world testing environment, allowing organizations to measure their security technologies against simulated threats and operational stress tests. This empowers security teams to refine detection logic, optimize tool configurations, enhance interoperability, and streamline security workflows, resulting in a resilient and cost-effective security stack aligned with industry benchmarks.

Key benefits of Stack Optimizer

With Stack Optimizer, security and IT teams can:

Benchmark & optimize tool performance to ensure maximum efficacy and interoperability.

Validate detection engineering strategies to fine-tune detection rules and minimize false positives.

Improve SOC workflow efficiency by reducing alert fatigue and enhancing automation.

Conduct operational stress testing to evaluate security tool resilience under real-world attack conditions.

to evaluate security tool resilience under real-world attack conditions. Ensure compliance readiness by validating security controls against industry standards.

Comprehensive security & it benchmarking

Unlike traditional security validation tools, Stack Optimizer provides a holistic, data-driven assessment of an organization’s security technology stack, operational workflows, and risk exposure. Key capabilities include:

Simulated threat environment deployment for realistic attack emulation.

Security workflow optimization analysis to reduce response times and analyst workload.

Industry benchmarking to align security performance with others.

Iterative tuning and configuration hardening for continuous security enhancement.

for continuous security enhancement. Executive-level reporting to support strategic decision-making and justify security investments.

Advancing cybersecurity & it performance innovation

“Organizations need precise ways to measure and improve their security stack’s performance,” said William “Hutch” Hutchison, CEO of SimSpace. “Stack Optimizer delivers a strategic approach to security and IT benchmarking, ensuring teams can proactively test, optimize, and validate their defenses before real-world threats emerge.”

Lee Rossey, CTO of SimSpace, added, “Detection engineering, technology benchmarking, and process optimization are essential to staying ahead of evolving threats. Stack Optimizer enables security teams to stress-test their infrastructure, refine detection logic, and streamline SOC workflows in a controlled yet realistic environment.”

Key features of Stack Optimizer

Technology performance benchmarking – Evaluate and optimize security and IT tool effectiveness under real-world attack conditions.

Detection engineering & rule creation – Develop, test, and refine detection logic across SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS, and cloud security solutions.

Process optimization – Enhance SOC efficiency, reduce alert fatigue, and automate incident response.

Transforming Cyber Resilience with Stack Optimizer

Stack Optimizer is designed to help organizations make informed, strategic decisions about their security investments. By validating security controls, streamlining security operations, and optimizing technology performance, organizations can improve detection accuracy, reduce response times, and maximize security ROI.