Bedrock Security’s metadata lake technology strengthens data security

Bedrock Security is declaring an end to data security without data visibility with the launch of its metadata lake technology — a centralized repository powering the patented Bedrock Platform.

It provides continuous visibility across enterprise metadata by automatically cataloging all the data that exists, where it resides, who can access it, its level of sensitivity plus more than fifty other parameters.

According to the “2025 Enterprise Data Security Confidence Index” surveying 500+ security professionals, announced today, over half (53%) of security teams lack real-time data visibility, with most requiring days or weeks to locate sensitive data assets, increasing risk at a time when threats happen in minutes.

To eliminate this challenge for data discovery and classification, data security posture management (DSPM), responsible AI and data governance, Bedrock Security also introduced three new AI-powered products: Bedrock Security Metadata Lake Copilot; AI Agents for DSPM to automate security workflows; and Bedrock Free for Snowflake, a free offering to help organizations discover and classify sensitive data.

With these new solutions, organizations can now enforce enterprise-wide policies as well as prevent unauthorized data use in AI technologies, advancing Bedrock’s vision of complete data visibility and control to ensure safe data usage and responsible AI while optimizing business outcomes.

“Data growth, cloud modernization and AI adoption are making it difficult to see, manage and secure information across distributed environments,” said Bruno Kurtic, CEO and at Bedrock Security. “Our metadata lake technology eliminates blind spots by putting data at the core of security and data management. By combining scalable discovery, advanced data classification and entitlement analysis with AI-driven automation we enable organizations to unify data sensitivity, business context, lineage and usage insights. This empowers teams to adopt a proactive, data-centric posture even across complex environments so they can innovate faster without increasing risk and drive the business forward efficiently without compromising security or governance.”

Introducing the Bedrock Security Metadata Lake

Security teams have outgrown traditional infrastructure protection in the face of exponential data growth, data sprawl across IaaS, PaaS and Saas, as well as explosion of new, data-hungry AI applications. The “2025 Data Security Confidence Index” shows that 82% of cybersecurity professionals report gaps in finding and classifying organizational data across production, customer and employee data stores. This is a risk organizations can no longer accept as AI technologies become table stakes for modern businesses.

“Bedrock Security’s approach addresses a fundamental challenge we see in the market – Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that organizations are increasingly prioritizing DSPM solutions as they grapple with sensitive data growth proliferating across diverse environments, particularly with AI adoption,” said Todd Thiemann, senior analyst, IAM and data security at Enterprise Strategy Group. “By shifting from infrastructure protection to data-aware security, organizations can better prioritize risks and remediate based on actual sensitivity and leverage information while maintaining appropriate safeguards. This practical approach strengthens existing security investments with essential context that has been lacking.”

The Bedrock Platform tackles these challenges through its core innovation: the Bedrock Metadata Lake technology. This dynamic repository, powered by a graph backend, catalogs and connects all enterprise data stores across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments, providing continuous insights into location, sensitivity, entitlements, lineage, usage and risk. The “2025 Data Security Confidence Index” found that 88% of respondents said an automated metadata lake would be “critical” or “very valuable” to solving their data visibility issues.

Unlike static data catalogs or siloed tools, Bedrock Security uses AI and cloud-scale architecture to automatically discover, classify and gather other data risk context, continuously expanding knowledge in the metadata lake. When integrated with security tools such as SIEMs, CNAPPs and DLPs, it helps prioritize critical risks, target vulnerabilities exposing sensitive assets and improve incident response.

Bedrock’s Metadata Lake Platform with an API-first approach empowers teams to implement uniform policies across heterogeneous enterprise infrastructure, detect sensitive data used in AI initiatives, enable least-privilege access and rapidly innovate while reducing risk. Through Bedrock Security’s proprietary serverless architecture and Adaptive Scanning technology, organizations can maintain continuous visibility of their sensitive data across hundreds of petabytes without the high operational costs typically associated with legacy solutions.

“Organizations often struggle with AI adoption because they lack clear visibility into their data, directly hindering their ability to achieve meaningful business outcomes,” said Chirag Mehta, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “By addressing the disconnect between data and its critical metadata context, companies can significantly enhance their security posture and overcome one of the key barriers to effective and secure AI implementation.”

New AI-powered tools simplify data discovery, classification and governance

Bedrock Security has expanded its platform with new capabilities plus a free edition to help enterprises identify, understand and ultimately protect their data while maximizing its value.

Bedrock Metadata Lake Copilot makes it simple for teams to interact with the metadata lake and answer complex questions about their data — from identifying sensitive assets to identifying riskiest users.

Bedrock AI agents automate security workflows by proactively analyzing the metadata lake for policy violations and new risks, providing essential context and anticipating critical follow-up questions to streamline incident response. Agents guide users through resolution workflows by automatically gathering relevant context and suggesting next steps.

Bedrock Free for Snowflake makes it easy for users to get started with automated identification of sensitive data in Snowflake. It brings enterprise-grade data discovery and classification to Snowflake users, including access to Metadata Lake Copilot. While the free version focuses on essential visibility and classification capabilities, customers can upgrade to access advanced entitlement chain and usage analysis, automated policy capabilities, and more. This approach delivers immediate value to organizations struggling with growing data volumes, enabling them to understand and protect their sensitive data within one of enterprises’ largest and most important data repositories.

“All enterprise security ostensibly exists to protect data, yet traditional methods focus on perimeters, networks and endpoints, largely ignoring data because of its exponential growth and rate of change,” added Kurtic. “Cloud adoption, agile development and microservices — now compounded by exploding AI adoption — have triggered a surge in complexity and an ever-accelerating pace of transformation in both data ecosystem and business processes. It’s clear we need a new paradigm: the only way to safeguard enterprise data is to find, understand and protect the data itself. While conventional security solutions remain relevant, Bedrock delivers a petabyte-scale data security solution, including DSPM, and enhances existing security tools by injecting them with rich data sensitivity context, ensuring organizations can secure and manage their information effectively in a rapidly changing environment.”

Availability

Bedrock Metadata Lake Copilot is available now as part of the Bedrock Security Platform. Bedrock Security AI Agents will be available later this year. Bedrock Security Free for Snowflake is available now.