CISO Global launches AI-driven cloud security solution

CISO Global launched of CISO Edge, its next-generation AI-driven cloud security solution, now available to existing customers and channel partners.

Built to meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade cybersecurity, CISO Edge delivers comprehensive cloud-first, hybrid, and remote security—ensuring organizations can secure their users, networks, and data anywhere in the world.

CISO Edge is a cornerstone of CISO Global’s proprietary cybersecurity suite, which was valued at $50 million last year as part of the company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio. With an independent valuation of $30 million, Edge represents a critical investment in next-generation AI-driven threat intelligence, real-time attack mitigation, and proactive security monitoring.

Purpose-built for large enterprises, government entities, and high-value networks, CISO Edge provides defense against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, nation-state attacks, and emerging AI-powered exploits.

“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation, they need security solutions that evolve in lockstep with the modern threat landscape,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global.

“CISO Edge was designed to meet the cybersecurity demands of large-scale enterprises, providing AI-powered, cloud-first protection that stops advanced cyber threats before they can disrupt business operations. Expanding access to our existing customers and channel partners is a key milestone in our strategy to scale our market presence and drive shareholder value,” added Jemmett.

Advantages of using CISO Edge:

Centralized security protection for your users at home, in the office, and on the move.

Built in threat-informed defenses powered by ML-enabled threat intelligence feeds, dark web monitoring, and CISO’s team of expert threat hunters.

Skip the pitfalls of managing multiple cloud security toolsets. Our experts will configure, manage, and monitor your cloud environment.

Embrace the benefits of a secure cloud without the need for specialized expertise to deploy.

Easy access to CISO Global’s team of cybersecurity experts, compliance specialists, penetration testers, and threat hunters.

Protect compliant cloud workloads with a solution that is secure by design from day one.

CISO Edge has been battle-tested in real-world environments, successfully defending select corporate and government networks for over three years.

With CISO Edge now available, CISO Global continues to expand its footprint in the growing AI-driven security market, reinforcing its position as an innovator in enterprise cybersecurity.