Keysight AI Insight Brokers accelerates threat detection and response

Keysight Technologies announces the expansion of its Keysight Vision Network Packet Brokers (NPBs), with the introduction of AI Insight Brokers.

These enhanced NPBs are designed to improve the performance of AI-driven cybersecurity operations such as threat detection, incident response, and forensics. The AI Insight Broker is purpose built to support and leverage the capabilities of AI software, including Keysight’s newly developed AI Stack.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations need to look for new ways to accelerate threat detection. Enterprise IT and security operations (SecOps) teams can leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to address this issue, improving the ability to monitor and troubleshoot performance issues, avoid cyber threats, and maintain operational scale and compliance.

Keysight’s enhanced NPBs are designed to support this with the ability to run AI security and performance monitoring software along with improved memory and storage. In addition, Keysight’s AI stack can also be integrated, offering anomaly detection, dynamic application signature identification and predictive quality and threat analysis.

By applying AI earlier in the performance and security monitoring process, the new solution offers customers enhanced protection, and the ability to troubleshoot any performance issues earlier to avoiding cyber threats and enhance detection.

Key benefits of the enhanced Network Packet Broker include:

Accelerated analytics: With real-time enrichment of network and cloud data, customers can achieve insights through hyper-scale data lakes while optimizing data volume in tool processing

Cost Savings: Reduction of cloud service expenses by leveraging AI-driven data analysis and volume reduction, leading to lower computing requirements

Easy Scalability: Configure the AI Insight Broker with on-demand activation of the Keysight AI Stack and include any combination of alliance partner apps for desired visibility and monitoring capabilities

“Industry-leading security vendors are continuing to rely on AI to accelerate threat detection and response. Our AI Insight Brokers go beyond traditional packet brokers to work hand in hand with this, by processing data at the network edge. This reduces the load on security tools and dramatically speeds analysis. With the ability to now run AI software, we can offer customers an enhanced product that will continue to meet evolving security needs,” said Recep Ozdag, VP and GM, Network Visibility Solutions at Keysight.