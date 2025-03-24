Enzoic
Enzoic Sponsored

Report: Fortune 500 employee-linked account exposure

A backbone of our economy, Fortune 500 companies employ more than 31 million people worldwide.

Employee-Linked Account Exposure

According to data analyzed by the Enzoic research team, over the past three years of 2022, 2023, and 2024, more than three million employee-linked accounts became newly compromised by cybercriminals.

  • 1 in 10 Fortune 500 employees had their credentials exposed in recent years
  • 5.7 exposure average per compromised account

These leaked credentials pose significant risks, enabling account takeover (ATO), spear phishing attacks, fraud, and ransomware exploits.

Learn more about the Fortune 500 Employee-Linked Account Exposure Report and its impact.

Download the report

More about

Featured news

Resources

Don't miss