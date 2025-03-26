Oscilar AI Agent improves risk analysis and fraud prevention

Oscilar launched AI Agent platform, reshaping how organizations manage online risk. Built around a network of specialized AI agents, Oscilar’s platform addresses key challenges in fraud prevention, compliance, credit underwriting, and customer verification.

Unlike traditional static AI models that require continuous human oversight and intervention, Oscilar’s AI Agents operate autonomously, proactively identifying risks, executing complex risk analyses, and dynamically adapting to evolving threat landscapes.

“Traditional approaches to risk management are simply unable to keep pace with the complexity and speed of today’s digital environments,” said Neha Narkhede, CEO of Oscilar. “Our AI Agents don’t just process data; they understand business objectives, independently determine relevant risk factors, and continuously learn from interactions to enhance their effectiveness.”

Oscilar’s specialized agents include:

Payment Fraud Agent: analyzes transactions in real-time to reduce false positives.

analyzes transactions in real-time to reduce false positives. Account Takeover Agent: proactively prevents breaches through behavioral biometrics.

proactively prevents breaches through behavioral biometrics. First-Party Fraud Agent: identifies customers who misrepresent themselves by spotting suspicious patterns.

identifies customers who misrepresent themselves by spotting suspicious patterns. Rule Recommendation Agent: continuously monitors and improves fraud detection rules based on actual performance data.

continuously monitors and improves fraud detection rules based on actual performance data. Natural Language Risk Modeling Agent: allows risk managers to define and adjust risk policies through plain language, democratizing risk management.

allows risk managers to define and adjust risk policies through plain language, democratizing risk management. Decision Insights Agent: translates complex risk analyses into clear narratives, significantly reducing manual investigation time.

Oscilar’s AI Agents deliver agility in risk decisioning, providing a competitive advantage by converting overwhelming data volumes into actionable insights.

Narkhede emphasizes, “Oscilar’s AI Agents elevate risk management from a reactive, rules-based function to a proactive, strategic capability. Organizations that adopt AI Agents won’t just survive—they’ll thrive in an increasingly complex risk landscape.”

Oscilar’s platform also integrates governance features, including explainable decision-making, bias monitoring, and comprehensive model documentation, ensuring responsible AI deployment.

“With Oscilar, the future of intelligent, adaptive, and collaborative risk decisioning is already here,” Narkhede added. “Our vision is a world where risk managers spend less time tuning rules and more time strategically safeguarding and enabling business growth.”