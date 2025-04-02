Exabeam Nova accelerates threat detection and response

Exabeam unveiled Exabeam Nova, an autonomous AI agent delivering actionable intelligence that enables security teams to respond faster to incidents, reduce investigation times by over 50%, and mitigate threats more effectively.

Exabeam delivers a multi-agent experience where specialized AI components are integrated throughout the security operations workflow. Unlike passive AI assistants that merely retrieve and synthesize data, Exabeam Nova automatically correlates multiple attack signals, actively investigates cases, and classifies threats based on real-world behavioral context for an up to 80% increase in analyst productivity.

“Security teams are done babysitting chatbots that rely on analysts to do the heavy lifting — they need AI that takes action and makes their jobs easier,” said Steve Wilson, CPO at Exabeam. “As a catalyst for increased operational and organizational impact, Exabeam Nova boosts SOC productivity, reduces analyst burnout, and ensures more efficient and resilient security operations. We’re allergic to hype; Exabeam delivers true, results-driven AI that redefines what’s possible for today’s cybersecurity teams.”

Exabeam Nova, available on the cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, revolutionizes security operations by building on the foundation of the highly successful Exabeam Copilot. Where other security vendors have delivered expensive wrappers over general purpose chatbots, Exabeam Nova goes beyond reactive data retrieval to automatically generate in-depth analysis of behavioral patterns, attack techniques, and anomalous activity with contextualized insights to shorten investigation and response times.

Security teams no longer need to piece together fragmented threat signals — Exabeam Nova does it for them, cutting time spent on alert triage in half. By correlating multiple detections within a case and using a proprietary threat classification framework, Exabeam Nova distinguishes between compromised insiders, malicious insiders, and undetermined threats with precision, enabling security teams to quickly identify, investigate and respond to threats with greater efficiency and accuracy.

“Exabeam quarterly product launches are a testament to our agility and commitment to not only meet market demands but exceed them. We deliver what the industry needs, when it needs it — with these groundbreaking enhancements, Exabeam is redefining the future of security operations,” said Chris O’Malley, Exabeam CEO. “Vigilant CISOs require solutions that empower security teams to move quickly and accurately. By delivering real, actionable intelligence, deep security expertise, and lightning-fast response times that improve outcomes, Exabeam is setting the bar for what’s possible in modern threat defense. With over a decade of AI innovation and expertise, Exabeam is pioneering the next chapter of AI in cybersecurity — one where security teams can work smarter, move faster, and defend with greater precision than ever before.”

Driving impact and success for partners and customers

“The new agentic AI feature, Exabeam Nova, is a huge step forward—it’s not just innovation for the sake of it, it’s solving real challenges for my team,” said Bill Lucas, Senior Director of Cybersecurity at Mastronardi Produce. “The ability to automatically generate meaningful, accurate case summaries lifts a massive burden off our analysts and gives them back time to focus on what matters most: stopping threats. I’m genuinely excited to see how Exabeam continues to lead the way in shaping a smarter, more efficient future for security operations.”

“Our partnership with Exabeam strengthens as they continue to deliver innovative and impactful solutions,” said Grant Leonard, Field CISO at Lumifi. “Exabeam Nova is exactly what security analysts have long hoped AI could offer, an intelligent, seamless assistant that delivers real insights quickly and accurately. Exabeam goes beyond simply providing AI for the sake of it; their solutions are designed to meet the real needs of the industry, positioning both Exabeam and their customers ahead of the competition.”

More innovations to the Exabeam product portfolio

In addition to Exabeam Nova, the company also unveiled a host of other innovations to the New-Scale Platform, LogRhythm SIEM Platform, and NetMon to deliver faster investigation, increased visibility, and seamless integrations for organizations worldwide.

Introduced on the New-Scale Platform, True Identity streamlines investigations by automatically consolidating multiple asset IDs or usernames into a unified entity and the Custom REST API Collector extends self-service capabilities to easily add any new data source to the platform, enabling timesaving custom API integrations.

Bring Your Own Threat Intelligence offers collector support for the STIX/TAXII standard, facilitating higher fidelity threat detection and agnostic support for popular threat intelligence feeds. Exabeam also announced its New-Scale Platform cloud availability expansion to the United Kingdom marking the tenth region where the solution meets in-country data residency requirements.

Advancements to the leading self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM Platform exponentially improve visibility and data integration for the SOC. Unrestricted dashboards allow security teams to visualize 8,000% more data, an expanded JSON listener makes it easier to integrate logs from SaaS tools, and improved Microsoft Defender log ingestion ensures faster threat detection and response.

NetMon, the advanced network visibility solution from Exabeam, now delivers deeper network intelligence, automatically classifying over 5,000 applications and supporting 1,000+ new protocols through deep packet inspection (DPI). The rich data and deep insights delivered by NetMon help organizations detect and respond to advanced threats, including nation-state espionage, zero-day malware, and data exfiltration.