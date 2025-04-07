The rise of compromised LLM attacks

In this Help Net Security video, Sohrob Kazerounian, Distinguished AI Researcher at Vectra AI, discusses how the ongoing rapid adoption of LLM-based applications has already introduced new cybersecurity risks.

These vulnerabilities will not be in the LLM itself, but rather in how applications grant the LLM access to various resources. With access to business-critical data, compromised LLM-based applications could, for example, expose large amounts of personal information, disrupt essential services, or lead to unauthorized manipulations of decision-making processes.

Organizations can take steps to mitigate these new risks, ensuring cyber defenses are deployed as these technologies continue to expand and integrate into important environments.