N-able Vulnerability Management identifies vulnerabilities across all major operating systems

N-able announced the upcoming launch of its Vulnerability Management feature for their UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) products, N-central and N-sight.

The new built-in feature will allow organizations to identify, prioritize, remediate, and report on vulnerabilities across all major operating systems (OS). With a single unified view, IT teams will gain continuous visibility to vulnerabilities, rapid prioritization, and can leverage automated workflows for remediation.

There has been a rapid increase in both the volume of vulnerabilities and resulting attacks, posing a huge challenge for IT providers and SMEs alike. In 2025, an average of 133 CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) were disclosed daily—a reflection of the increasing complexity of modern cyberthreats.

Vulnerabilities within an endpoint’s OS or applications are a common starting point for many exploits. Vulnerability Management plays a crucial role in halting exploits but has historically been a difficult process, requiring additional tools to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities and a separate UEM tool for patching and remediation.

With N-able’s Vulnerability Management feature built into the UEM, IT professionals can now continuously identify and remediate risk and be more cyber resilient. Benefits of the new feature include:

Complete visibility for OS and application vulnerabilities: giving technicians and security specialists important details like severity scoring and CVE details, allowing for rapid prioritization across endpoints on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

giving technicians and security specialists important details like severity scoring and CVE details, allowing for rapid prioritization across endpoints on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Unification of Vulnerability Management and UEM workflow s: allows for a single workflow to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities within the UEM.

s: allows for a single workflow to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities within the UEM. Improved efficiency: IT teams will save time by leveraging automated remediation workflows like patch management and software management.

These benefits complement existing capabilities, including continuous scanning for new devices on the network and comprehensive software management (inventory, install, uninstall) helping to better manage and protect the attack surface.

“Our partners are thrilled with our new built-in capabilities to identify vulnerabilities within their applications and operating systems and remediate them, all through the UEM,” said Jim Waggoner, VP of Product Management at N-able. “This feature empowers them to offer enhanced services to their customers and significantly reduce business risk. Insights from the solution preview reveal that our customers had on average, three vulnerable applications per endpoint that can now be efficiently resolved, leading to a more secure and stable environment.”

Looking ahead, N-able plans to expand services to include network vulnerability management and cloud vulnerability management. These future initiatives will provide partners with a more comprehensive approach to security, covering additional aspects of their digital infrastructure.