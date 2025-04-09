Enzoic AD Lite Password Audit Report

Enzoic for AD Lite Password Auditor is an innovative tool designed to integrate with an organization’s Active Directory environment seamlessly.

Enzoic analyzed the 2024 AD Lite Password Auditor data to produce this report.

New mandates and heightened awareness in 2024 have pushed organizations to scan an unprecedented number of AD accounts using the Enzoic AD Lite Password Auditor.

Between 2020 and 2024, Enzoic AD Lite Password Auditor user scans increased 315%, highlighting the rapid increase in organizations that are adopting password auditing and monitoring.