Keysight simplifies security testing for modern chips and embedded devices

Keysight Technologies announces the Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench, a consolidated and scalable test solution designed to address the increasing complex security testing demands of modern chips and embedded devices. This new solution offers enhanced flexibility, reduces test setup complexities, and improves the reliability and repeatability of critical security evaluations.

The proliferation of connected devices and the escalating sophistication of security threats create significant challenges for developers and security labs. Traditional security testing often involves cumbersome setups with multiple disparate instruments, leading to increased complexity, longer test times, and potential inconsistencies in results. The Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench addresses these pain points by providing a unified and efficient comprehensive device security analysis platform.

The new testbench leverages a high-speed PXIe architecture designed to address the complexities of modern security testing needs. It represents a significant evolution of the Device Vulnerability Analysis product line. This robust architecture enables the Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench to deliver up to 10 times more effective results in side-channel analysis (SCA) and fault injection (FI) testing, crucial techniques for identifying and mitigating hardware-based vulnerabilities.

The Embedded Security Testbench is a modular solution that meets varying test needs. Integrating essential components such as oscilloscopes, interfacing equipment, amplifiers, and trigger generators into a single PXIe chassis significantly reduces the need for extensive cabling and enhances communication speed between modules.

The platform is powered by three core components – the M9046A PXIe Chassis, the M9038A PXIe High-Performance Embedded Controller, and Inspector Software. Solution packages can be extended depending on requirements to include additional tools for complex testing scenarios, incorporating oscilloscopes and extra electromagnetic (EM) components. Keysight is committed to the ongoing development of the Embedded Security Testbench, with plans to introduce further enhanced modules in the future.

“At Applus+ Laboratories, we see the technical opportunities and flexibility of this new platform and wanted to be one of the first to start using it in our accredited IT Security Evaluation Facilities (ITSEF),” said Wei Yan Mao, Director of Operations at Applus+​ Laboratories.

“With the Next-Generation Embedded Security Testbench, we are setting a new standard for device security testing. By boosting performance and flexibility within a simplified workflow and with its inherent scalability, we are empowering our users to effectively address today’s security challenges and adapt to future advancements,” said Erwin in ’t Veld, Product Manager, Device Security Research Lab at Keysight.