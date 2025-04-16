Cyware strengthens threat intelligence management

Cyware has added Compromised Credential Management to the Cyware Intel Packaged Solution, a pre-configured threat intelligence program-in-a-box that enables security teams to operationalize threat intelligence faster by eliminating complex integrations and configurations.

Built on Cyware Intel Exchange and pre-bundled with Team Cymru premium threat feeds, the packaged solution provides instant, out-of-the-box capabilities, allowing security teams to skip months of setup and focus immediately on detecting and responding to advanced cyber threats. This launch adds Compromised Credential Management to provide visibility into exposed credentials and automated remediation capabilities, further strengthening an organization’s security posture.

“With growing threat volumes and shifting attack techniques, threat intelligence teams increasingly face significant challenges in establishing and maintaining a fully operational program,” said Sachin Jade, CPO of Cyware. “We built the Intel Packaged Solution to remove those roadblocks, providing organizations with an instantly deployable, pre-integrated CTI program that delivers immediate value through faster and more accurate threat enrichment and more timely response to specific threat activity.”

Security teams today struggle with the ongoing challenges of integrating multiple intelligence feeds, building enrichment processes and managing complex configurations – all while trying to keep up with evolving threats.

According to the 2024 SANS CTI Survey, many teams continue to face hurdles in automating their CTI operations, with 31% citing a lack of technical skills on their CTI teams as a major challenge. At the same time, 58% said they rely on Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs) with built-in integration capabilities to support detection and response – highlighting both the growing importance of TIPs and the need for solutions that are easy to operationalize out of the box.

The Cyware Intel Packaged Solution addresses these pain points by providing:

A pre-configured CTI platform – Starting with Cyware Intel Exchange, a threat intel platform, a host of pre-built integrations and pre-configurated searches, rules, and dashboards, collectively ensures rapid onboarding allowing analysts to focus on threats instead of technical setup and ongoing integration maintenance.

– Starting with Cyware Intel Exchange, a threat intel platform, a host of pre-built integrations and pre-configurated searches, rules, and dashboards, collectively ensures rapid onboarding allowing analysts to focus on threats instead of technical setup and ongoing integration maintenance. Premium threat intelligence feeds – which provides seamless access to Team Cymru’s real-time threat intelligence, providing deep visibility into malware, botnets, command-and-control (C2) infrastructure, and phishing threats.

– which provides seamless access to Team Cymru’s real-time threat intelligence, providing deep visibility into malware, botnets, command-and-control (C2) infrastructure, and phishing threats. New Compromised Credential Management – which delivers automated domain monitoring, credential exposure analysis, and integration with Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems, enabling organizations to respond swiftly with account lock and password reset to credential-related risks.

– which delivers automated domain monitoring, credential exposure analysis, and integration with Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems, enabling organizations to respond swiftly with account lock and password reset to credential-related risks. AI-powered threat intelligence – Cyware Quarterback AI chat assistant is integrated with leading security tools and knowledge bases to support analysts in threat hunting, incident investigation, and intelligence correlation, empowering faster decision-making and response.

The Cyware Intel Packaged Solution eliminates the need for organizations to procure and integrate multiple security tools and feeds. Instead, it delivers a unified, streamlined platform that enhances intelligence sharing, automation, and security collaboration – all while reducing operational overhead.

Expanding vulnerability visibility to exposure management

As part of the Cyware Intel Packaged Solution, Compromised Credential Management extends visibility to identity vulnerabilities for threat intelligence teams. Compromised Credential Management provides seamless domain monitoring, analysis, and enables swift responses through automation and manual interventions.

“Cyware has not only made threat intel programs more effective and easier with this integrated solution, but it has broadened the visibility for threat intel programs to credential exposures resulting in accelerated security posture improvements,” said Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

The new Compromised Credential Management module integrates with Identity and Access Management (IAM) applications to gather intelligence about compromised credentials, enabling users to define actions and automate responses to detected breaches.