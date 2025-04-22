StrikeReady Security Command Center v2 accelerates threat response

For years, security teams have operated in reactive mode, contending with siloed tools, fragmented intelligence, and a never-ending backlog of alerts. Traditional Security Operations platforms were supposed to unify data and streamline response—but they often introduced their own complexity, requiring heavy customization and manual oversight.

‘Hyper automation’ delivered much of the same empty promises, leaving most security teams firefighting today’s incidents with limited bandwidth to proactively manage tomorrow’s risks.

StrikeReady is introducing its next-generation Security Command Center v2. This AI-powered platform is engineered to go beyond basic alert processing, offering integrated asset and identity visibility, comprehensive vulnerability management, and coordinated automated response capabilities—enabling organizations to address threats with a focus on effective risk resolution.

“We built StrikeReady to help security teams escape the cycle of perpetual reactivity,” said Alex Lanstein, CTO at StrikeReady. “With our platform, you don’t just see threats faster—you control and reduce risk in real time, closing gaps before they’re exploited. It’s a complete shift from dousing fires to preventing them from igniting.”

v2 key business outcomes and metrics

Proactive risk visibility: A consolidated risk view across user’s identities, assets, and vulnerabilities, validated in a single unified interface/command center. Enable informed, strategic planning, rather than being in constant firefighting mode.

Radical time reduction:

Validating risk with threat intelligence, like threat intelligence reports, is cut from four to six hours to four to six minutes.

Alert processing drops from one hour to one minute, freeing analysts to focus on hunting.

All alerts, from any source—high, medium, and low severity—are all processed without differentiation, and at machine speed and accuracy.

Better, faster, and more cost-effective deployments: Automated workflows and capabilities can be live in as little as 60 minutes, unlike traditional automation systems that often require six to 18 months of customization and cost upwards of $1 million.

Lower operational expenses: One of many examples is phishing alert backlogs cleared in minutes, reducing manual efforts and saving over $180,000 annually. Analysts spend less time on foundational work, false positives, and repetitive tasks, slashing overhead and burnout.

Native case management, collaboration, and real-time validation: Built-in case management means no external ticketing, and zero trust collaboration with any internal or external team, with auto-documentation as standard (auditable).

Validate your security controls: Use prepackaged or custom live attack content across endpoints, cloud, and network to assess security posture, resolve risk, and report improvements to business.

Moving from alerts to strategic defense: While many AI-based security solutions focus on short-term alert handling, StrikeReady frames cybersecurity as an end-to-end risk management process. The platform’s proprietary Large Action Model (LAM) goes beyond mere analysis—directly executing defensive actions across the environment based on user prompts. This proactive approach helps organizations:

Optimize existing security investments by centralizing management.

existing security investments by centralizing management. Preemptively counter sophisticated threats, rather than reacting after the fact.

counter sophisticated threats, rather than reacting after the fact. Continuously improve security efficiency through automation and instant control validation.

“Success in cybersecurity today isn’t about chasing the latest threat—it’s about operationalizing intelligence, standardizing incident resolution, and eliminating friction at every step,” said Adil Mufti, CISO at StrikeReady. “StrikeReady makes this shift possible by consolidating the entire security lifecycle under one roof.”