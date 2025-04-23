IRONSCALES introduces deepfake protection capabilities

IRONSCALES announced deepfake protection for enterprise email security.

The announcement comes as deepfake-driven social engineering attacks continue to gain momentum. From 2022 to 2023, the total volume of deepfake-driven cyberattacks levied against private enterprises grew by a staggering 1,000% globally and by over 1,740% in North America.

While the right mix of training and policies can go a long way toward mitigating these threats, technological defensive solutions have lagged far behind. A recent study from IRONSCALES found that traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) fail to stop an average of 67.5 phishing attacks per 100 mailboxes every month.

The combination of rising attack volumes and inadequate traditional defenses has become a significant source of uncertainty for those in the security space. In a recent survey, over 94% of IT professionals expressed concern about the security risks posed by deepfakes; with over 43% saying deepfake defense will rank as their organizations’ top security priority in the next 12-18 months.

“The cybersecurity landscape is currently in the midst of a major sea change,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. “Deepfakes, agentic AI, and other emergent technologies are fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape, ushering in a whole new stage in the evolution of phishing. This next generation of threats, which I like to call Phishing 3.0, is defined by highly-targeted, highly-sophisticated phishing threats that use these technologies to supercharge their social engineering strategies and launch attacks of unprecedented speed and scale.

As we enter this new era, organizations are in dire need of tools and technologies that can protect and empower their workforce against these advanced threats. Our deepfake protection capabilities aim to do just that—giving organizations a powerful, proactive means of reliably detecting and preventing deepfake-driven attacks before they cause harm,” added Benishti.

Deepfake technologies—including static imagery, audio, and video—have been used extensively by threat actors to deceive victims into transferring funds, disclosing sensitive information, and granting unauthorized access to systems.

The new protection by IRONSCALES leverages advanced AI algorithms to analyze video and audio anomalies, flagging potential deepfake content before it reaches its intended target.

One of IRONSCALES customers, Telit, emphasized the significance of this innovation toward restoring trust in digital communications in the enterprise.

“The ability to detect deepfake videos in real time is a game-changer,” said Itzik Menashe from Telit. “Plus, the capabilities are integrated seamlessly with the IRONSCALES platform, making it incredibly easy to roll out and scale across our organization. As cybercriminals continue to refine their tactics, IRONSCALES gives us the confidence to identify fraudulent attempts before they cause damage. This is a critical step in ensuring that our employees and partners can trust the messages they receive.”

The new capabilities will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming RSAC 2025 Conference in San Francisco.