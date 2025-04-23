Ivanti Ring Deployment reduces risks associated with patching systems

Ivanti has launched Ring Deployment in Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management. The new capability allows IT teams to reduce risks associated with patching systems by creating and configuring deployment rings, enabling them to strategically group devices based on organizational needs or risk tolerance.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, Ivanti remains committed to providing solutions that help organizations effectively manage risk, minimize business disruptions and ensure a smooth user experience.

IT teams have the challenge of managing monthly maintenance patches, keeping up with weekly priority updates like browsers and needing to respond to zero-day threats, which means systems are often behind due to the frequency of patch releases and severity of threats. The longer vulnerabilities remain unpatched, the more exposed a business is to the risk of an attack or ransomware. Organizations need to have continuous patch management solutions that target fast-emerging, critical threats.

Ivanti’s Ring Deployment allows users to develop a controlled rollout of their monthly maintenance to ensure minimal impact to production systems. Ring Deployment helps IT teams achieve SLAs and benefit from a controlled, efficient and reliable patch management process.

Further, Neurons for Patch Management provides clarity on which vulnerabilities need to be patched (or don’t) with Ivanti’s proprietary Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR). Unlike CVSS, VRR scores account for active or likely exploitation, not just severity, and the dynamic score changes based on real-world threat context to provide an accurate assessment of every vulnerability in the environment.

“As we’ve implemented Ring Deployment, we’ve done so with careful consideration of how to embed it into a world that is now highly focused on risk. Our goal is to ensure IT teams can resolve vulnerabilities that expose their environment to real-world risk while balancing that rollout with quality guardrails,” said Chris Goettl, VP of Product Management, Endpoint Security at Ivanti. “By integrating Ring Deployment with Ivanti’s Deploy by Risk experience, our customers are able to manage the rollout of updates to address security and operational goals simultaneously.”

Additional benefits include:

Alleviate IT burnout: The process of prioritizing, installing, and testing security patches strains IT teams. Ring Deployment’s structured approach ensures predictability in patch rollouts – enabling IT teams to scale their patch management processes and streamline workloads without compromising security or efficiency.

The process of prioritizing, installing, and testing security patches strains IT teams. Ring Deployment’s structured approach ensures predictability in patch rollouts – enabling IT teams to scale their patch management processes and streamline workloads without compromising security or efficiency. Target fast-emerging, critical threats: Being configurable out-of-the-box, Ring Deployment enables large-scale yet controlled rollouts with automated patch remediation and equips users to respond to vulnerabilities quickly, improving security posture.

Being configurable out-of-the-box, Ring Deployment enables large-scale yet controlled rollouts with automated patch remediation and equips users to respond to vulnerabilities quickly, improving security posture. Data-driven decision making: Real-time status views and insights into each deployment phase provide users with visibility and control to make informed decisions and address issues proactively.

Real-time status views and insights into each deployment phase provide users with visibility and control to make informed decisions and address issues proactively. Minimize disruptions to end users: By testing and validating patches in smaller, controlled groups before wider distribution, the phased deployment model ensures updates work as expected without disrupting the end user.

“Improving security is an ongoing process and Ivanti is dedicated to offering solutions that safeguard against the constantly changing threat landscape,” said Karl Triebes, CPO at Ivanti. “Ring Deployment is product innovation in action. It allows for effortless movement of patches between deployment rings, with the choice of automated or manual patch promotion. This guarantees thorough testing and validation before reaching a wider audience.”