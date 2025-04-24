AVX ONE PQC Tool delivers crypto inventory, risk insights, and readiness scoring

AppViewX has announced the launch of the AVX ONE Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Assessment Tool that generates a Cryptographic Bill of Materials and PQC readiness score. By scanning code, dependencies, configurations and certificates in enterprise environments, the PQC Assessment Tool provides visibility and an inventory of crypto assets to identify non-PQC compliant algorithms and risk. Additional PQC capabilities include a quantum-ready PKIaaS to issue PQC-safe certificates, automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and crypto-agility, and secure code signing to ensure the validity and integrity of software.

With quantum computers expected to break today’s encryption within the decade, organizations can no longer wait to begin their post-quantum transition. AppViewX’s new Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) capabilities are designed to embed quantum-safe practices in complex multi-cloud environments and across the software development lifecycle (SDLC)—giving DevOps and SecOps teams visibility, control, and automation where they need it most.

“With NIST having approved the first set of PQC encryption algorithms and established an aggressive timeline for transitioning away from legacy encryption algorithms by 2030, now is the time to start accelerating PQC readiness projects,” said Dino DiMarino, CEO of AVX.

“Our capabilities and solutions allow DevOps and SecOps teams to rapidly assess their PQC readiness, embed quantum-safe cryptography practices and mitigate vulnerabilities and risk with the automation, visibility, and control, which are the foundation for enterprise crypto-agility,” DiMarino continued.

AppViewX’s new PQC readiness capabilities align with recent guidance from NIST, the NSA, and other global agencies calling for early adoption of quantum-safe architectures—and are designed to help enterprises meet the 2030 transition deadline without incurring costly rework or compliance risk. These include:

AVX ONE PQC-ready assessment: This tool can be deployed as a standalone instance or integrated with CI/CD pipelines to scan code, packages, dependencies, configurations, and certificates. It automatically generates a CBOM in industry standard CycloneDX format or a CSV file and a PQC readiness score that highlights vulnerabilities for a smooth, secure transition to quantum-safe cryptography.

AVX ONE CLM crypto-agility automation: By discovering both public and private trust certificates, automating workflows for provisioning and renewing certificates, and creating and enforcing enterprise PKI policies, AppViewX AVX ONE CLM enables crypto-agility to support the rapid transition to new PQC encryption algorithms with minimal disruption to critical services. AVX ONE CLM simplifies certificate lifecycle management to harden security across hybrid multi-cloud and containerized infrastructure–supporting crypto-agility to accelerate the preparation for PQC transitions.

AVX ONE quantum-ready PKIaaS: AppViewX has enhanced its AVX ONE PKIaaS solution with the ability to issue PQC-ready certificates, including the FIPS 203, FIPS 204, FIPS 205 and upcoming FIPS 206 (FALCON) encryption algorithms. By modernizing internal PKI with AVX ONE PKIaaS, organizations can start addressing critical use cases, including user and machine authentication and code signing—against future quantum threats.

AppViewX AVX ONE code signing: Seamlessly integrating with native signing tools and CI/CD workflows, AVX ONE Code Signing enables DevOps teams to sign code quickly and securely—ensuring integrity and trust across the software supply chain. Private keys are safeguarded in FIPS 140-2 certified HSMs, meeting CA/Browser Forum baseline requirements.