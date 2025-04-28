Flashpoint Ignite enhancements improve threat intelligence

Flashpoint announced new capabilities to its flagship platform, Flashpoint Ignite. These innovations are designed to deliver insights that align with customers’ threat intelligence needs, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and protect their most critical assets.

“Too often, high-value threat data and insights go underutilized, buried in complex interfaces, siloed tools, or delayed until it’s too late. In a fast-moving threat landscape, complexity kills context and delays action, making it harder for teams to respond effectively to protect their people and assets. The latest AI-powered Flashpoint Ignite enhancements are built to reduce friction, surface relevant insights, and help teams act faster and with greater confidence,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint.

Flashpoint Ignite updates bring intelligence that works for you

Organizations today are confronting a rapidly converging threat landscape—where cyber, physical, and geopolitical risks increasingly overlap. Flashpoint’s 2025 Global Threat Intelligence Report highlights this shift, with ransomware incidents rising by 10% in 2024—after an 84% spike the year prior—and data breaches exposing more than 16.8 billion records.

At the same time, infostealer malware is fueling credential-based attacks at scale, accounting for 75% of the 3.2 billion compromised credentials last year. In this environment, where adversaries exploit every vector—from phishing and supply chain compromise to insider access and disinformation—defenders need real-time, cross-domain intelligence to stay ahead.

With Ignite, organizations are empowered to identify, prioritize, and mitigate the threats that matter most. The latest advancements to Flashpoint Ignite:

Sparks: Continuous threat awareness curated by expert analysts

Sparks delivers live, high-signal insights, written and validated by Flashpoint analysts, straight into the user’s workflow. Instead of waiting for long-form reports or digging through raw collections, users now get bite-sized, actionable updates as threats emerge. Each Spark is a short, expert-validated post highlighting critical developments, so teams stay ahead of what matters without being overwhelmed by noise. With an intuitive interface, Sparks makes intelligence more actionable by offering curated updates from analysts, custom feeds, and one-click pivots.

Image search: Uncover risk using AI-powered visual intelligence

Flashpoint Image search now supports natural language queries powered by AI, letting customers search for visual threat intelligence the way they think. With a few simple, descriptive phrases, defenders can uncover risks often difficult to surface using traditional keyword-based search. Whether identifying counterfeit goods in marketplaces, spotting stolen data, or monitoring physical security threats, Flashpoint AI engine analyzes content, context, and metadata to return the most relevant results. This result is a faster, more intuitive discovery of visual intelligence that might otherwise stay hidden.

Entities: Context-rich profiles for user assets

Entities deliver asset-centric intelligence by transforming IPs, domains, and BINs into structured intelligence profiles, centralizing everything users need to know in one place. Each profile shows key metadata, threat exposure history, community mentions, and pivot options, so users get full context fast. This feature provides centralized intelligence, custom-tailored views, efficient triage, and smarter workflows.

Expanded telegram intelligence coverage — on demand

With Telegram now a critical center of gravity in the threat landscape—and accounting for more than half of all source requests from Flashpoint customers—speed and agility matter more than ever. Flashpoint’s enhanced “Request a Source” form enables on-demand expansion of data sources, letting users submit and onboard Telegram channels directly within Ignite—no tickets, handoffs, or waiting. Customers can submit multiple Telegram URLS at once, receive rapid in-app notifications, and easily click to pivot directly into newly collected content, bringing high-priority sources into their intelligence workflows in minutes.