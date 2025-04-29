Oasis NHI Provisioning automates the provisioning of NHIs and their credentials

Oasis Security launched Oasis NHI Provisioning, a capability that automates the creation, governance, and security of non-human identities (NHIs) from their inception.

Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud, this solution addresses the critical challenges of fragmented processes, ungoverned sprawl, and manual workflows that plague NHI provisioning today.

According to ESG research, NHIs, such as service accounts, service principals, managed accounts, secrets, keys, and access tokens, are growing 20% year-over-year, powering automation across legacy, cloud, and agentic AI architectures. Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud, Oasis NHI Provisioning ensures every NHI is secure by design, embedding policy-driven governance, ownership, and least-privilege access from day one.

Designed to be infrastructure- and vault-agnostic, Oasis NHI Provisioning integrates with enterprise environments ensuring that every NHI is fully secured from the moment it’s created, eliminating critical security risks without impacting developer experience and freedom of choice.

“Oasis NHI Provisioning redefines identity security by automating provisioning with built-in governance, enabling security teams to reduce risk, remove error-prone manual tasks and enhance developers’ productivity,” said Danny Brickman, CEO of Oasis Security. “With Oasis NHI Provisioning, NHIs are secured by default the moment they are created and throughout their lifecycle. Automated provisioning helps organizations stay ahead of identity-based attacks, and eliminate the overhead of manual processes. With Oasis NHI Provisioning, we are empowering customers to move from reactive controls to proactive, continuous governance.”

Core capabilities of Oasis NHI Provisioning include: