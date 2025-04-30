Arkose Labs launches Edge and Scraping Protection to secure enterprise digital borders

Arkose Labs has announced the expansion of its security portfolio with two new offerings: Arkose Edge and Arkose Scraping Protection. These innovations address the growing challenges large enterprises face in securing their complex digital perimeters and protecting valuable content from theft by scammers using advanced bots.

Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk said: “Enterprises have told us they’re tired of investing in security products that leave gaping vulnerabilities at their API endpoints, which erodes consumer trust, and can’t stop the mass theft of their valuable content. With our new offerings, we’re directly addressing the security gaps that keep security and anti-fraud executives up at night. It’s rewarding to provide protection they need where traditional solutions fall short. And in most cases, solutions to solve these specific problems just don’t exist.”

Arkose Edge: Securing Digital Boundaries and Exposed APIs

Arkose Edge secures enterprise digital boundaries and API infrastructure against threats that evade legacy browser-based security methods, like connected devices, IoT backbones and server-side applications.

The marketplace is demanding innovation around API protection. A recent survey of cybersecurity professionals at large enterprises found that 71% said API security is their number one concern when it comes to protecting their critical business applications.

Arkose Edge stops:

Subscription revenue leakage: credential sharing and unauthorized access on streaming devices lacking conventional security signals

credential sharing and unauthorized access on streaming devices lacking conventional security signals Spoofing and impersonation: attackers mimicking non-browser devices to gain unauthorized network access

attackers mimicking non-browser devices to gain unauthorized network access API vulnerabilities: programmatic attacks that bypass web-focused security to prevent account takeover and service abuse

Arkose Scraping Protection: Safeguarding Digital Content

Arkose Scraping Protection prevents unauthorized content scraping and data theft enterprises face. Recent research shows 58% of senior cybersecurity professionals across industries view scraping as a major threat to their critical business applications, while 82% of professionals in the streaming media industry identify scraping as their number one concern.

As the insatiable demand for content to feed LLM models fuels attackers and enterprises invest heavily in digital assets to fuel growth, sophisticated scraping attacks increasingly threaten intellectual property.

Arkose Scraping Protection prevents:

Content theft: competitors and bad actors stealing proprietary information and digital assets for competitive advantage

competitors and bad actors stealing proprietary information and digital assets for competitive advantage Revenue loss: pricing data theft enabling competitors to undercut enterprise’s offerings

pricing data theft enabling competitors to undercut enterprise’s offerings Infrastructure cost drain: excessive server load from automated traffic that degrades legitimate user experience

excessive server load from automated traffic that degrades legitimate user experience Brand reputation damage: service disruptions that erode customer trust and damage brand value

“Cyber risk is extremely difficult in a market being flooded with devices and bots of all kinds,” shared John Horn, head of the Cybersecurity Practice at Datos Insights.

“APIs have become softer targets for criminal teams where the firm’s defenses are often lacking and face considerable technical hurdles. As we enter the age of agentic AI and non-human identity, these challenges will become even more severe. Practitioners need robust, in-line API security solutions which defend the business and feed intelligence into the risk ecosystem,” Horn concluded.