Torii introduces agentic SaaS Management Platform

Torii unveiled Torii Eko, an agentic SaaS Management Platform, ushering in a new era of AI-powered execution for modern software management.

Torii Eko includes three intelligent in-platform agents: Eko Assist, available now; and Eko Insight and Eko Act, both coming later this year. Together, they deliver context-rich insights and action exactly when and where teams need it.

The modern software portfolio is exploding in complexity. Torii’s research shows the average tech stack now includes 668 applications—54% classified as shadow IT—with most new apps powered by AI. This growth drives spiraling consumption costs and hidden data compliance risks. The harsh truth? Legacy tools cannot keep up. Torii Eko tackles this head-on by directly embedding proactive intelligence and automation within the Torii Platform, cutting costs, minimizing risks, and accelerating ROI.

Live now: Eko Assist

Eko Assist is available now within Torii, offering real-time, embedded guidance across the software lifecycle. Whether onboarding new tools, enabling smarter decisions, or simplifying complex workflows, Eko Assist makes software management more accessible, actionable, and impactful:

Real-time, in-app guidance for software tasks

Step-by-step onboarding and adoption workflows

Captures in-flow feedback to reveal friction and refine workflows

Coming soon: Eko Insight and Eko Act

Later this year, Torii will introduce Eko Insight and Eko Act—further advancing how teams govern, optimize, and take action on their software.

Eko Insight will surface embedded intelligence that translates software data into clear, actionable opportunities—connecting usage, spend, and compliance signals with strategic recommendations. It empowers teams to cut waste, reduce risk, and make smarter decisions with greater speed and confidence.

Eko Act will bring real-time execution into the Eko interface, enabling users to act directly from within the same conversational experience. Rather than jumping between tabs or tools, users can simply tell Eko Act what they want to do—like follow through on a recommended action or reclaim past user licenses—and Eko Act will take care of the rest. This agent closes the loop between insight and execution, making it easier and faster to govern software intelligently at scale.

Torii has consistently set the pace for AI innovation in the SaaS Management space. From pioneering AI-powered contract ingestion to launching the first Slack-based SaaS assistant, Torii has long prioritized smarter, faster execution.

Now, as the first SaaS Management Platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP), Torii is expanding access to real-time software data across the organization. With MCP, users can query live insights from systems like Slack, Notion, and internal copilots—without logging into Torii—while maintaining strict, role-based access controls.

Torii continues to push the boundaries of what modern software management can do by enabling seamless AI-to-system connectivity.