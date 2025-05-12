Bluetooth 6.1 released, enhances privacy and power efficiency

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has released Bluetooth 6.1, and one of the most important new features is an update to how devices manage privacy and power.

The update, called Bluetooth Randomized RPA (resolvable private address) Updates, helps protect users from tracking and reduces battery drain.

Better privacy

Bluetooth devices often change their address to make it harder for others to track them. In Bluetooth 6.1, the timing of these changes is now randomized. This makes it much harder for third parties to link device activity over time or figure out patterns in behavior.

Longer battery life

The new feature also helps devices save energy. Instead of using the main processor to change the device address, Bluetooth 6.1 lets the Controller handle it. This offloads the work and helps extend battery life, especially important for wearables, earbuds, and other small devices.

“Moving to a bi-annual release cycle for the Bluetooth Core Specification represents a pivotal step forward for the entire Bluetooth technology ecosystem,” said Alain Michaud, chair of the Bluetooth SIG Board of Directors. “This new cadence will ensure that incremental improvements and features can reach developers and manufacturers faster.”