SecuX releases Bitcoin self-managed solution for SMBs

SecuX launched hardware-based cybersecurity solution tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

At the core is Cyber Athena, an enterprise-grade cold wallet that integrates PUF-based authentication via PUFido and PUFhsm hardware modules, designed to meet rising demand for secure, self-managed Bitcoin custody.

In light of policy direction under President Trump advocating for a national “Bitcoin Strategic Reserve,” and the growing trend of companies like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) adopting Bitcoin as a corporate reserve asset, Cyber Athena empowers businesses with sovereign, regulation-ready asset control.

Cyber Athena integrates PUF (Physically Unclonable Function) technology, HSM security modules, multi-signature support, and a decentralized architecture to deliver a cost-efficient, remote-friendly, and regulation-ready asset custody solution for SMBs.

Cyber Athena and PUFido will make their global debut at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas and InnoVEX 2025 in Taipei.

PUFido, an FIDO2 key with embedded PUF chip and fingerprint authentication, offers passwordless login across Web2 and Web3 platforms—including Google, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Binance, Coinbase, and OKX. Together, Cyber Athena and PUFido deliver end-to-end hardware protection—from identity verification to digital asset storage.

“Our mission is to help businesses move away from third-party custodians and build military-grade security infrastructures they can control,” said SecuX VP Dr. Woody Cheng. Known for consumer wallets like V20, W20, Neo-X, and Shield BIO, SecuX now brings enterprise-level security to the forefront.

Cyber Athena’s modular, self-hosted architecture supports future-ready features like tokenization and smart contract configurations—enabling low-risk, high-efficiency asset management workflows. Additionally, the SecuX Wallet App will soon launch Wallet as a Service (WaaS) to help users securely manage digital assets across platforms.

In 2024, SecuX completed a $2.8 million Series A round and continues expanding its global reach and product innovation.