Kubernetes has grown up: From testbed to critical infrastructure

In this Help Net Security video, Divya Mohan, Principal Technology Advocate at SUSE, discusses how Kubernetes has firmly transitioned from an emerging technology into a core part of enterprise production environments.

A new survey from SUSE highlights the latest adoption patterns, challenges and priorities. Key highlights from the survey:

1. Production workloads are now Kubernetes-native: Nearly 40% of respondents now run all their production workloads on Kubernetes, with an additional 31% leveraging it for pre-production environments.

2. The shift toward scalable, streamlined development: Users value Kubernetes for its ability to scale effortlessly (31%) and streamline development cycles (38%). As a result, it has become the foundation for innovation, especially for businesses prioritising agility, resource management, and automated operations.

3. Multi-cloud strategies are gaining momentum: While on-premises infrastructure remains prevalent (51%), enterprises are increasingly shifting towards multi-cloud strategies. In addition, 39% of respondents plan to scale Kubernetes across multiple clouds, and 14% already operate across three or more cloud providers.

4. The immense power of community: Kubernetes thrives on community-driven innovation, with 71% of respondents emphasising the importance of ecosystem integration and support.