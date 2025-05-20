CampusGuard ScriptSafe prevents unauthorized script execution

CampusGuard introduced ScriptSafe, a software data security and privacy compliance solution.

ScriptSafe identifies and mitigates risks posed by JavaScript, third-party vendors and open-source code within your web ecosystem. Beyond securing your code, it addresses a critical gap in managing third-party digital supply chain risks—giving you control over third-, fourth- and even nth-party JavaScript running on your site.

The solution delivers a streamlined, yet powerful solution to help organizations meet data security and privacy compliance, including PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, by safeguarding cardholder data from payment page browser scripts.

The ScriptSafe Platform defends against a wide range of client-side security threats, including keylogging, formjacking, digital skimming and Magecart attacks, by extending security from the server to the browser.

“Organizations are more exposed to cyber threats than ever, making it crucial to protect their data, secure customer information and maintain regulatory compliance. Our mission is to provide a solution that defends websites against unauthorized actions and cyber risks,” said Andy Grant, VP of business development and marketing at CampusGuard. “By implementing ScriptSafe’s solutions, organizations can enhance client-side security, safeguard sensitive customer data and stay compliant with industry regulations.”

Explore how CampusGuard’s ScriptSafe solutions, powered by Source Defense, strengthen your organization’s security posture by identifying emerging threats and delivering ongoing protection.

“Source Defense isn’t just the pioneer in eSkimming security; we’re the global leader. We’ve developed a simple, cost-effective, burden-free solution to this problem that is now trusted by more than 1,000 of the world’s most demanding brands,” said Tim Duffy, VP of business development at Source Defense.

“We work hand in hand with the PCI [Security Standards] Council, with the largest names in the qualified security assessor and payment services industry, and now with the most trusted name in compliance for higher education. Partnering with CampusGuard made perfect sense—our vision aligns with theirs to provide simple, easy-to-use solutions for higher education, which don’t break the bank or the backs of the hard-working people in this industry. We look forward to supporting this community through this perfect fit partnership,” added Duffy.