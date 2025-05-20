Commvault enhances cyber resilience for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization workloads

Commvault is extending its Kubernetes protection to support virtual machines (VMs) running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This new capability enhances cyber resilience for organizations moving to modern application environments.

Containerized workload adoption is rapidly growing: Gartner predicts 90% of G2000 companies will use container management tools by 2027, and the Containers as a Service (CaaS) market is forecasted to hit nearly $USD 44B by 2034. This surge makes integrated data protection and recoverability critical. Enterprises must mitigate downtime from ransomware and other disruptions while managing complex data protection across hybrid environments.

Using disparate tools for VMs and containers can create overhead, duplicate efforts, and heighten risk. These are just some of the reasons a unified cyber resilience strategy is vital for protection against evolving threats, reducing complexity, streamlining operations, and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Commvault addresses this by enabling customers to automatically discover, protect, and recover VMs running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization alongside their containerized workloads, all through the Commvault Cloud platform. These capabilities can be particularly valuable for DevOps, SRE, IT/backup admins, and technology leaders (CIOs, CISOs, CTOs) that are managing cloud-native estates.

For customers, this means:

Robust cyber resilience: Commvault offers air-gapped and immutable backups with advanced recovery for VMs on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enabling improved business continuity in the face of ransomware and other threats.

Faster and more flexible recovery: Customers can restore VMs both in-place and out-of-place, including VM configurations, accelerating deployment and minimizing downtime.

Unified protection for hybrid workloads: Customers can simplify operations by managing both traditional and cloud-native workloads through a single platform, reducing tool sprawl and operational silos.

Cost savings and operational efficiency: Customers can eliminate the need for separate backup infrastructure or tools for VMs, lowering TCO and increasing administrative efficiency.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Red Hat through support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Together, we’re committed to delivering industry-leading cyber resilience and data protection across hybrid environments for our joint customers,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault.

“Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is an included feature of Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, providing a modern platform for organizations to streamline VM migrations and management on a trusted, more consistent foundation. By collaborating with Commvault, we’re enabling enterprise-grade data protection for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization workloads, giving users greater confidence as they run and scale their essential virtualized applications,” said Ashesh Badani, SVP and CPO, Red Hat.

Commvault support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization will be available for early adopters in early summer and is targeted for general availability by early fall. Pricing is aligned with existing Commvault Kubernetes protection models.