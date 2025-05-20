Cynet boosts AI-powered threat detection accuracy

Cynet announced a major update to CyAI, its proprietary AI engine that powers advanced threat detection across the Cynet platform.

By reducing false positives by 90%, CyAI advances Cynet’s mission to maximize purpose-built protection for managed service providers and small-to-medium businesses, backed by 24/7 SOC support.

Leveraging machine learning models trained on millions of samples, CyAI continuously analyzes every executable file across all endpoints to detect known and zero-day threats before damage can be done. Cynet has already set the standard for detection accuracy as the only solution to achieve 100% Protection and 100% Detection Visibility — with no false positives — in the most recent MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation.

With this evolution to CyAI, that advantage grows even stronger. The newly reengineered AI core delivers greater precision and broader threat coverage, giving Cynet partners and customers even greater confidence in their defenses.

“Supercharged CyAI is already catching new malicious executables in active incidents,” says Timea Kovacs, Head of Data Science at Cynet, who led the redesign. “These are threats no other antivirus mechanism had flagged, and CyAI spotted them first in the wild. We also built a Deep Analysis cloud feedback loop to facilitate rapid model improvement, ensuring CyAI continuously optimizes over time.”

“Detection was already recognized as a Cynet strength,” says Aviad Hasnis, CTO, Cynet. “With upgrades to CyAI, we’re doubling down on that advantage. This and upcoming enhancements and expansions to the All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform reflect our entire team’s commitment to continuously reinvent protection, harnessing the full potential of AI for Cynet partners and customers.”

“Partner success is our obsession, and AI-enabled detection is a must-have capability for channel players in today’s market,” says Jason Magee, CEO, Cynet. “With CyAI, Cynet continues to deliver on that demand by combining feedback from our partners, threat intelligence from our analysts, and genuinely innovative ML infrastructure by our engineers. I’m proud of our team for making the All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform stronger and delivering new advantages to Cynet partners and customers around the world.”

As cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication, effective threat detection is a make-or-break security capability for MSPs and SMBs. For MSPs, it’s a key differentiator to attract new clients and strengthen existing relationships. For SMBs, it’s essential to protect resources and maintain business continuity.

Cynet’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform is built with these needs in mind, an approach now further strengthened by CyAI, which has already surfaced new threats in active environments.