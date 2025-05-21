Third-party cyber risks and what you can do

When a third-party tech vendor suffers a cyber incident, your business can feel the effects immediately. That’s why it’s crucial to treat vendor risk as part of your cybersecurity posture.

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Toole, Director of Security and IT at Blumira, explores why visibility into your vendor ecosystem is essential: from understanding which vendors you use and what data they access, to how they protect it. Learn how to build third-party scenarios into your incident response plan and keep access permissions in check.