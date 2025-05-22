Druva strengthens cyber resilience across Microsoft Azure environments

Druva announced comprehensive protection for Azure SQL and Azure Blob Storage. Building on Druva’s strategic relationship with Microsoft, these enhancements help enterprises reduce risk, control costs, and improve operational agility with cloud-native data protection.

As enterprises look to consolidate and simplify their cyber resilience strategies, Druva offers a unified cloud-native platform with cross-region and cross-cloud protection—without the added cost or complexity of egress fees. This gives organizations the flexibility to streamline operations and better maintain compliance across their Microsoft environments with an agentless, cloud-native architecture.

“The need for cloud-native data protection continues to grow, and Druva’s support for Azure SQL and Azure Blob Storage delivers customers the simplicity, security, and scalability they need to stay resilient in today’s threat landscape,” said Stephen Manley, CTO at Druva.

“We’re not just extending coverage—we’re helping customers eliminate on-premises infrastructure, reduce risk, and move faster in the cloud. By unifying protection across Microsoft workloads within a single SaaS platform, Druva continues to lead by delivering simplified, enterprise-grade cyber resilience with zero egress fees, zero management, and zero headaches,” added Manley.

Druva delivers the most comprehensive Azure SQL coverage—including Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and Azure SQL Server on Azure VMs—to secure and protect mission-critical business data. With Druva Data Protection for Azure SQL, customers benefit with:

Agentless, simplified deployment: Eliminate the need to manage infrastructure, reducing management complexity and operational overhead.

Eliminate the need to manage infrastructure, reducing management complexity and operational overhead. True cost efficiency: With cloud-native infrastructure, experience zero egress fees, zero additional infrastructure costs, all with zero downtime.

With cloud-native infrastructure, experience zero egress fees, zero additional infrastructure costs, all with zero downtime. Enhanced cyber resilience: Air-gapped, immutable backups ensure Azure SQL data remains protected from cyber threats, with cross-cloud and cross-region resilience capabilities.

Druva also now supports protection of Azure Blob Storage to deliver secure, air-gapped backups that protect critical data against ransomware, accidental deletion, and insider threats. With granular, blob-level recovery, policy-based automation, and built-in global deduplication, organizations gain precise control, cost efficiency, and faster recovery times.

Global expansion and availability

To meet the evolving needs of international business, Druva is expanding support for additional Azure regions in North America, EMEA, and APAC. With more extensive workload protection, Druva helps global enterprises further bolster cyber resilience and meet regional compliance mandates.

Druva is now listed on the Azure Marketplace, enabling IT and procurement teams to transact seamlessly and accelerate time to value.