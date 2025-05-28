PlainID announces Policy Management for Agentic AI

PlainID introduced Policy Management for Agentic AI. Securing the future with a solution that brings identity-aware, policy-based access control to the next generation of AI systems.

As organizations adopt AI and LLM-based systems, they are ingesting and processing vast amounts of sensitive, and high-risk data. Organizations are exposed to:

Data leaks and compliance violations (e.g., PII, IP, regulated content)

(e.g., PII, IP, regulated content) Regulatory and reputational risks from misused or exposed data

from misused or exposed data Inability to ensure auditability and accountability in AI-driven decisions

in AI-driven decisions Delays in AI adoption due to governance bottlenecks and misalignment between security and engineering teams

“As enterprises accelerate AI initiatives, PlainID empowers teams to govern AI data and decisions without compromising innovation. Through policy management and access enforcement, we ensure every AI interaction is secure, compliant, and policy-aware,” said Gal Helemski, CPO of PlainID. “The principals of zero trust and identity-first security are directly applicable to Agentic AI, and with this solution, we’re making them a reality.”

Policy Management for Agentic AI enables organizations to define granular policies that control what data AI agents can access, how they process it, and which actions they may take—ensuring that every AI-driven workflow abides by corporate and regulatory mandates. Key capabilities include: