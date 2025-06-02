BarracudaONE boosts threat protection and cyber resilience

Barracuda Networks unveiled the BarracudaONE AI-powered cybersecurity platform.

BarracudaONE maximizes threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered security defenses and providing deep, intelligent threat detection and response for managed service providers (MSPs), other channel partners and end users.

BarracudaONE simplifies and strengthens security operations by unifying Barracuda’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions into a single, integrated platform. It delivers layered threat protection, managed through a centralized dashboard, reducing operational complexity and improving visibility. By consolidating key security functions, BarracudaONE minimizes the administrative burden and enhances overall cyber resilience.

Advanced, battle-tested AI – integrated across Barracuda’s solutions and fine-tuned over years of real-world application – enables precise threat detection, rapid response and intelligence automation. At the core of this AI-driven platform are robust reporting capabilities that deliver clear, actionable insights.

These reports help security teams and channel partners demonstrate the effectiveness of the AI threat layer in identifying and neutralizing attacks, while also highlighting ROI and operational impact. By making threat data easy to interpret and communicate, the platform empowers organizations to validate their cybersecurity posture and make informed decisions with confidence.

“BarracudaONE is a shields-up force multiplier that helps us safeguard critical municipal services – including our police dispatcher center, police and fire departments, as well as wastewater, finance and other essential operations,” said William Mann, CISO at the Borough of West Chester, Pennsylvania. “The ability to manage multiple security modules through a single, centralized dashboard is transformational. Barracuda Email Protection’s incident response capabilities are mission-critical, and with BarracudaONE, they’re more accessible, faster and easier to manage. The streamlined experience of having fewer clicks and faster insights enables us to prioritize threats and respond with the speed and precision our first responders, government teams and community depend on.”

“As an MSP, BarracudaONE isn’t just another tool – it’s a strategic differentiator for our business,” said Tyler Bracken, director of network operations at OpX Networks. “We’re already using BarracudaONE as a powerful sales asset to clearly demonstrate the value we deliver and make ROI tangible for our customers. Cybersecurity can sometimes be a challenging sell, clouded by misconceptions around complexity and cost. BarracudaONE helps shift that narrative. Its rich telemetry and real-time insights enable us to show exactly what threats we’re neutralizing and the protection we’re providing. That level of transparency builds trust with our customers and gives us a strong advantage in a crowded market.”

“BarracudaONE brings all our Barracuda solutions into a unified, powerful platform – delivering centralized visibility, real-time alerts and actionable reporting,” said Adam Butler, principal cyber solutions architect at ARO. “It represents a major step forward for our customers, and an even greater advantage for us as an MSP overseeing thousands of customer environments. With BarracudaONE, we can pinpoint security gaps faster, prioritize alerts with greater accuracy and generate high-value reports in seconds.”

Availability

BarracudaONE is now available at no additional cost to MSPs, other channel partners and customers already using Barracuda Email Protection, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and Barracuda Data Inspector. The platform provides a centralized interface for MSPs and partners to easily manage solutions and licenses.

MSPs, partners and end users can further strengthen their security posture with Barracuda Managed XDR, a 24/7 service that delivers expert threat detection and response backed by Barracuda’s security operations center (SOC).