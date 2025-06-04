Cobalt improves pentest transparency, automation, and risk prioritization

Cobalt announced a set of product enhancements within the Cobalt Offensive Security Platform aimed at helping customers scale security testing with greater clarity, automation, and control.

These innovations further the company’s commitment to deliver expert-driven, fast-to-launch pentesting, now with even richer data and streamlined workflows.

The Cobalt Platform centralizes access to security services from a team of expert pentesters, making it easier to find and fix vulnerabilities across an organization’s environments.

By enabling faster pentest launches, real-time collaboration with testers, continuous scanning, and seamless integration with remediation workflows, Cobalt helps security teams of all sizes identify their critical issues and accelerate risk mitigation. With these new enhancements, pentesters can:

Gain clearer risk prioritization. By having standardized CVSS v3.1 scores alongside OWASP ratings for every finding, users get a clear, objective understanding of vulnerability severity. This allows users to focus their remediation efforts on the most critical issues first, saving time and resources while strengthening their security posture. CVSS data will also be readily accessible via reports, CSV exports, the public API, and integrations.

Achieve deeper insight and trust in their pentest results. Final pentest reports will now feature a detailed Coverage Checklist with associated findings. This enhancement increases transparency by providing a holistic overview of testing scope and methodology, while linking findings directly to test activities—making it easier for users to analyze results and take action.

Simplify recurring vulnerability workflows. A new configuration option will streamline workflows for recurring or retested vulnerabilities. Users can choose to automatically associate carried-over findings with existing tickets or generate new ones for separate tracking—saving time and reducing confusion in vulnerability management workflows.

Launch pentests with unprecedented ease and speed. Launching a pentest is as simple for pentesters as ordering a pizza. With an intuitive new flow, users can select from a full menu of pentest options, customize requirements, such as requesting a debrief call, and place their order in minutes—improving usability and accelerating test launches.

“These updates are all about delivering more impactful and efficient testing,” said Boris Diebold, CTO at HeyJobs. “The clearer reporting and streamlined workflows help us understand and address our security risk with more confidence and speed.”

“These innovations mark the next chapter in the evolution of offensive security services,” said Jason Lamar, SVP of Product, Cobalt. “We’re building toward a future where pentesting is continuous, deeply integrated into development workflows, and backed by data that drives real security outcomes—not just compliance. The Cobalt Platform is redefining what it means to test smarter, not harder.”