Varonis Identity Protection unifies identity and data security

Varonis announced Varonis Identity Protection, the latest enhancement to its Data Security Platform that gives organizations visibility and control of data and identities.

Most identity security tools operate in a vacuum — with no understanding of the critical data each identity can access or how they’re accessing it.

Varonis connects the dots between identities and data, helping organizations automatically reduce access to their most sensitive data, fix identity posture issues, and stop identity-based threats — including those originating from insiders, stolen credentials, and AI tools and agents.

Unlike traditional identity products, Varonis understands the blast radius of every identity — showing how much data would be exposed if an identity were compromised. Varonis Identity Protection distinguishes between human and non-human identities, classifies them as internal, guest, external, or privileged, and monitors how they interact with data to detect anomalies.

“Identity and data are deeply intertwined — securing one without the other leaves dangerous gaps,” said Varonis CEO Yaki Faitelson. “By unifying identity and data security, Varonis gives customers the context they need to better ensure identity threats don’t become data breaches.”

Key capabilities of Varonis Identity Protection:

Machine learning-based identity classification: Varonis integrates with Entra ID, Okta, Active Directory, and others to map user accounts across environments. Using machine learning, Varonis auto-classifies identities — tagging executives, privileged users, service accounts, non-human identities, and more.

Peer analysis & user behavior analysis: Varonis continuously analyzes peer behavior to detect anomalies in identity usage, flagging deviations from normal patterns to surface risky activity earlier.

Identity threat detection & response (ITDR): Varonis monitors identity providers for signs of compromise, alerting on suspicious logins, password resets, MFA changes, and policy updates — in context with each account's data access activity.

Identity posture management with automated remediation: Varonis flags stale contractor accounts, excessive permissions, and missing MFA — then automatically remediates risks by revoking access, removing entitlements, and eliminating ghost accounts.

These identity capabilities also enhance Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), enabling our expert analysts to detect and respond to a broader range of threats faster and more effectively across customer environments.