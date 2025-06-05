Dynatrace extends platform with agentic AI capabilities

Dynatrace is accelerating the generational shift in enterprise software development by extending the Dynatrace platform with agentic AI capabilities.

Designed to predict and prevent disruptions, protect systems and data, and optimize operations autonomously, these advancements mark a new era of productivity and agility, fundamentally redefining how businesses manage digital transformation.

Enterprise organizations are significantly increasing investment in AI to enhance productivity, particularly in software development. Despite these efforts, developers still spend up to 80% of their time securing, debugging, and optimizing digital systems in production. Dynatrace leverages agentic AI to address this challenge by enabling enterprises to transition from manual oversight to autonomous, AI-driven workflows that streamline operations and foster innovation.

“We anticipated the growing complexity of digital systems outpacing the capabilities of traditional observability solutions reliant on human intervention,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO, Dynatrace. “This is why we built the next generation of our platform to help customers leverage advanced AI to offload work and unlock entirely new possibilities. By unifying observability, security, and business data in a revolutionary data lakehouse architecture, we’ve created the foundation for AI to deliver real-time insights and act autonomously in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago.”

The core of Dynatrace is a purpose-built foundation for agentic AI, seamlessly unifying observability, security, and business data in a schema-free, indexless data lakehouse. This foundation empowers intelligent decision-making and autonomous action, enabling enterprises to transition from human oversite to intelligent, self-operating systems.

Together, the platform serves as the knowledge, reasoning, planning, and actioning framework of agentic AI, delivering trustworthy precision and adaptability.

Grail, an indexless, schema-free data lakehouse, hot/hot by design, provides real-time access to petabytes of data in context, eliminating the inefficiencies of re-indexing and rehydration, to address the complexity and scale of agentic AI systems.

Smartscape, a dynamic, real-time topology discovery, maps causal dependencies across complex digital ecosystems, enhancing the platform’s ability to deliver precise insights and automation, fueling Dynatrace AI for fact-based reasoning.

Davis AI combines causal, predictive, and generative AI techniques to analyze unified data, deliver trustworthy insights, and intelligently plan actions to minimize hallucinations, maximize precision in insights and answers, and adhere to responsible AI practices and compliance requirements.

AutomationEngine executes autonomous tasks and integrates seamlessly with first-party and third-party AI agents, driving differentiated efficiency and adaptability, all in a safe and privacy-protected manner for controlled agentic AI actions.

Through sustained innovation, Dynatrace provides the intelligence and autonomy developers, business leaders, and organizations need to tackle digital complexity and achieve extraordinary outcomes.

“These innovations provide the transparency, automation, and agility enterprises need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape,” Greifeneder added. “The result is a platform capable of autonomously preventing potential issues, optimizing resource use, and adapting to unforeseen challenges. Agentic AI represents a fundamental transformation in enterprise technology. Our platform not only delivers insights but actively enables businesses to anticipate challenges, adapt to changing conditions, and achieve their boldest ambitions. This evolution embodies our long-standing vision to empower organizations through trustworthy automation and actionable intelligence.”