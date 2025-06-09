Contrast Northstar pairs runtime data and contextual analysis with AI-powered auto-remediation

Contrast Security announced Northstar, a major release for the company that redefines how businesses see cyberattacks, stop breaches, and protect their applications and APIs.

Contrast pairs runtime data and contextual analysis with AI-powered auto-remediation to cut response times and eliminate noise.

The Contrast Graph: Live runtime insight that drives precision

At the core of the platform is the Contrast Graph, which powers its most advanced capabilities, including optional agentic AI workflows that help teams respond faster and fix smarter. The Contrast Graph builds a real-time digital twin of an organization’s application and API environment, mapping live attack paths, correlating runtime behavior, and exposing how vulnerabilities, threats, and assets are connected.

This deep, dynamic context eliminates the guesswork that plagues traditional tools, enabling accurate, automated prioritization and remediation – so teams can focus on real risk and act with confidence.

Tyler Shields, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, says, “Connecting security operations processes with application security incident and vulnerability detection capabilities is a significant step towards breaking down the silos that exist between developers, application security, and security operations teams. This broad contextual analysis offering lends itself well to advanced AI-based prioritization and automated remediation, which are the key security outcomes required by security organizations today.”

Runtime intelligence that sees, stops, and solves

With the Northstar release, Security Operations and AppSec teams can see application-layer attacks as they happen, stop them instantly, and auto-remediate active vulnerabilities with the new Contrast AI.

These capabilities leverage Contrast’s powerful real-time context – paired with dynamic risk scoring that reflects exploitability, impact, and live attack activity, so teams always know where to focus. The unified platform provides views that are tailored to each role, enabling developers to prioritize remediation while SOC teams zero in on the most critical threats to limit damage.

“We are excited to see the new features and feel that Contrast is set apart from other competitors, beyond reach. It makes our jobs better and easier. The real data will allow our team to take action more efficiently,” said Martha Gamez-Smith CISSP, PMP, SSCP, Information Security Officer – Texas Computer Cooperative | Education Service Center, Region 20.

Jeff Williams, an OWASP Founder, Contrast Security CTO, said, “Northstar is the culmination of everything we’ve learned about defending modern software. We didn’t just bolt together another set of tools—we reimagined AppSec from first principles. By combining runtime observability, real-time graph context, and AI-powered automation, we built a platform that doesn’t just find problems—it understands them, prioritizes them, and helps teams fix them fast. This is the platform I’ve wanted since OWASP’s earliest days—one that doesn’t just generate alerts, but actually defends the software that powers our world.”

Contrast Northstar release highlights:

A unified perspective, tailored for every team

Contrast delivers a new visual user experience built around the Contrast Graph, giving Dev, Sec, and Ops teams real-time visibility into attacks, vulnerabilities, and business risk – all in views tailored to their roles and integrated into the developer, CNAPP, and SIEM solutions they use every day. The Contrast Graph acts as a live map of the application and API environment, showing how vulnerabilities, threats, and assets are connected so teams can act faster, together.

Focus on what matters most

Dynamic risk scoring: Continuously prioritizes vulnerabilities with architectural, threat, and business context based on real-world observations in production – so defenders can fix what’s actually at risk.

Unified ADR + AST: Bring together Application Detection and Response and Application Security Testing to break down silos across development, AppSec, and SecOps with shared context that connects incidents to vulnerabilities, aligning teams around real threats and faster resolution.

Agentic AI that’s context-aware

Contrast AI SmartFix:Uses Contrast Graph data to generate fix plans, write code, create test scripts, and draft pull requests, dramatically reducing remediation time.

Contrast MCP server:Opens up access to Contrast’s runtime insights – starting with vulnerability data and designed to support future agentic AI use cases.

Faster rollouts. Easier management

Deployment hub: Simplifies onboarding and managing updates across complex, distributed environments, speeding time to protection.

Flex agent: Streamlines agent deployment and updates at scale with no manual configuration required, simplifying installation and reducing setup time.

Availability and ecosystem momentum

The Contrast Northstar release is available today, delivering immediate value to both partner ecosystems and enterprise organizations looking to modernize their application security programs.

Contrast integrates with tools like Splunk, Wiz, and Sumo Logic to ensure that security insights flow into the platforms teams already rely on. Additional integrations and strategic partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks, as Contrast continues to expand its global partners and redefine application-layer defense.