Sentra boosts regulatory readiness for large enterprises

Sentra launched its DSAR automation capability, purpose-built to help large, complex organizations respond to Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) under regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and other global privacy mandates.

This new capability extends Sentra’s platform value by eliminating manual, time-consuming processes and enabling enterprises to meet strict privacy deadlines with confidence even when handling several DSAR requests simultaneously.

Privacy regulations grant individuals the right to access and request deletion of their personal data — but for organizations managing sensitive information across sprawling, multi-cloud and hybrid environments, delivering timely, complete responses is a significant operational challenge.

Sentra’s DSAR automation leverages its deep data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities to automatically discover, classify and report on personally identifiable information (PII) associated with a given identity across all structured and unstructured data environments.

“As data privacy regulations tighten and customers demand greater transparency, organizations must be able to locate and manage personal data at scale — without sacrificing accuracy or speed,” said Yair Cohen, VP Product at Sentra. “Our DSAR automation capability empowers compliance and security teams to replace weeks of manual work with a simple, automated workflow, dramatically reducing the risk of error or fines and minimizing operational overhead.”

Fast, accurate and automated DSAR workflows

Sentra’s DSAR automation provides several core capabilities designed to modernize and streamline data privacy operations:

High-speed, high-accuracy discovery : Sentra automatically detects all PII associated with a specific individual — using email addresses, usernames, Social Security numbers, and other unique identifiers — across production databases, data lakes, file storage servers, and cloud applications.

: Sentra automatically detects all PII associated with a specific individual — using email addresses, usernames, Social Security numbers, and other unique identifiers — across production databases, data lakes, file storage servers, and cloud applications. Automated report generation : Once data is discovered, Sentra compiles a comprehensive DSAR report detailing all instances of personal data found across the environment. Reports are available in PDF format or can be retrieved via API for seamless integration into external privacy management workflows.

: Once data is discovered, Sentra compiles a comprehensive DSAR report detailing all instances of personal data found across the environment. Reports are available in PDF format or can be retrieved via API for seamless integration into external privacy management workflows. Seamless integration : A robust API allows organizations to incorporate Sentra’s DSAR automation outputs into existing privacy management and incident response platforms, creating a fully automated, end-to-end DSAR response capability.

: A robust API allows organizations to incorporate Sentra’s DSAR automation outputs into existing privacy management and incident response platforms, creating a fully automated, end-to-end DSAR response capability. Deletion validation: If deletion is requested, Sentra generates a second report to provide auditable evidence that the identifiable information has been fully removed.

Enhancing data privacy compliance at scale

Manual DSAR processes are often slow, costly and prone to human error — especially for enterprises with vast, distributed data ecosystems. Sentra’s DSAR solution reduces response times from weeks to hours while improving accuracy and ensuring comprehensive privacy compliance.